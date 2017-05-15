Jackson reportedly destroying Anthony’s trade value

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports
By Steve DelVecchio  |  Last updated 5/15/17

Phil Jackson reportedly isn't helping his cause in dealing Carmelo Anthony. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The more Phil Jackson talks, the less Carmelo Anthony is worth. Yet, for some reason, the New York Knicks president doesn’t seem to care.

Jackson has been around long enough to know that the worst way to increase the trade value of a player is to bash that player in public. But at this point, it’s probably too late for him to change his stance. According to several scouts and executives that spoke with Marc Berman of the New York Post, the damage is already done.

“Phil made a statement basically that Carmelo’s a losing type of player,” an Eastern Conference executive said. “Well, if he’s a loser for the Knicks, he’s going to be a winner someplace else? That obviously didn’t help.”

In recent weeks, Jackson has said he believes Anthony would be better off elsewhere, noting that the Knicks are “not going to be there” and that Carmelo deserves a shot to compete for a title. As one executive told Berman, Jackson has basically come out and said “I want to dump this guy.” Given the circumstances, why would any team offer a substantial return?

“Most owners would just roast you if you said something like that,” another exec said. “It sure sounds like the Knicks want to get rid of him so teams won’t give up any of their core to add him. That would be defeating the purpose.”

Anthony has a full no-trade clause, so Jackson seems to be trying to muscle the 33-year-old into accepting a trade. But in doing so, Jackson has come off as desperate to unload his best player. It doesn’t help that Anthony is owed $26 million next season and can opt into another $28 million for the 2018-2019 season.

There are reportedly a few teams that are interested in Anthony, but his contract is a major issue. Between the financial concerns and Jackson’s desperation, Carmelo’s trade value has all but evaporated.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Carmelo Anthony
TEAMS: New York Knicks
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Pacman Jones pleads guilty to misdemeanor obstruction charge

Report: Aldon Smith nowhere close to NFL return

Paul George to work out with Kobe Bryant

Isaiah Thomas shares how he got motivated for Game 7

Willie Colon: Big Ben seriously considered retirement

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Twitter reacts to Kelly Olynyk’s incredible Game 7

Dion Phaneuf drops Bryan Rust with a thunderous open-ice hit

Alex Rodriguez to join Mark Cuban on ‘Shark Tank’ this fall

Bryce Harper is back to his 2015 self — or maybe even better

'Million Dollar Arm' winner Rinku Singh trying out for WWE

Hackenberg has ‘different level of confidence’ in 2017

MORE STORIES >>

Box Score 5/16: An unlikely hero emerges

The 'They just don't make 'em like Nolan Ryan anymore' quiz

NBA Weekend Awards: The Dazed and Contused Trophy is up for grabs

Getaway Day: Time to sound the alarm in Wrigleyville?

The 10 best sports docs available for streaming

Best of Yardbarker: Derek Jeter takes his place among the greats

The ‘All hail the new king of the K’ quiz

NHL Western Conference Final: A battle of teams exorcising playoff demons

NHL Eastern Conference Final: Defending champs have a tough foe in the underdog

As No. 2 gets retired, Derek Jeter remains one of a kind

Kicking It: At the quarter mark of the MLS season nothing is certain

Three Up, Three Down: Freddie Freeman won't stop raking

MORE STORIES >>
Knicks News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Fox Sports Digital Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
the YARDBARKER app
Get it now!
Ios_download En_app_rgb_wo_45
BEST OF YARDBARKER

The 'They just don't make 'em like Nolan Ryan anymore' quiz

NBA Weekend Awards: The Dazed and Contused Trophy is up for grabs

Getaway Day: Time to sound the alarm in Wrigleyville?

The 10 best sports docs available for streaming

Best of Yardbarker: Derek Jeter takes his place among the greats

The ‘All hail the new king of the K’ quiz

NHL Western Conference Final: A battle of teams exorcising playoff demons

NHL ECF: Defending champs have a tough foe in the underdog

As No. 2 gets retired, Derek Jeter remains one of a kind

Kicking It: At the quarter mark of the MLS season nothing is certain

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 Yardbarker, Inc. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. (What's New?)