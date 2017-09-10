Stephen Curry supports Colin Kaepernick in San Francisco

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports  |  By Grey Papke  |  Last updated 9/10/17

USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is giving Colin Kaepernick his support as he attends the San Francisco 49ers’ opener.

Curry took to social media to share an image of the Niners logo with a simple message — #freekaep.

Kaepernick, of course, is in his first year away from the Niners, still unemployed — with many believing that the reason is his national anthem protests. Curry has previously voiced his support for Kaepernick’s actions, but this is a firm backing of a player who many feel is being unfairly blackballed from the NFL for taking a stand.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Stephen Curry
TEAMS: Golden State Warriors
