Stephen Curry supports Colin Kaepernick in San Francisco

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports | By Grey Papke | Last updated 9/10/17
USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is giving Colin Kaepernick his support as he attends the San Francisco 49ers’ opener.
Curry took to social media to share an image of the Niners logo with a simple message — #freekaep.
Stephen Curry joins the #FreeKaep movement pic.twitter.com/gYI7kLJSQK
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 10, 2017
Kaepernick, of course, is in his first year away from the Niners, still unemployed — with many believing that the reason is his national anthem protests. Curry has previously voiced his support for Kaepernick’s actions, but this is a firm backing of a player who many feel is being unfairly blackballed from the NFL for taking a stand.
