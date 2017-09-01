Ten who said 'No' to Ben Roethlisberger: Arizona Cardinals

“Big Ben” Roethlisberger is about to begin his 14th season in the NFL. When drafted with the 11th pick overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Roethlisberger felt slighted that he was the third quarterback chosen in the first round. And, that he wasn’t taken until then.

However, in the end, Big Ben is likely quite happy with how his career has evolved. And, he is probably grateful for not being selected by any of the 10 teams that passed on him during the 2004 draft. The Cleveland Browns had the sixth overall pick that year, remember? Believe you me, they are probably still kicking themselves for not taking Roethlisberger. 13 years later, they are still seeking a franchise quarterback.

So, how did these 10 other teams fare with their first round choices? Over the next two weeks from 1-10, we’ll break down who was picked by each team. And, how that player has done since 2004. Ready? Let’s go…

Arizona Cardinals: Larry Fitzgerald

When Fitzgerald was drafted from the University of Pittsburgh, he was considered one of—if not the—best receiver available. Josh McCown would be throwing to the rookie for the Cardinals. But in 2005, Kurt Warner came in and would get the team to Super Bowl XLIII. Only to lose to the Steelers, of course. Still, Fitzgerald has put in what might be a Hall of Fame career for the Cardinals.

Once Warner retired, Derek Anderson took the reigns but that did not work out. Then Kevin Kolb was given a shot. He would last just one campaign. And now, he is out of the league altogether. It was thought John Skelton had something to offer, but that didn’t work out either and he too is no longer in the NFL. From the Raiders came Carson Palmer—who is still leading the way. For now.

Palmer has helped Arizona put together three superb seasons of the last four, most notably reaching the NFC title game in 2015 while winning 13 games.