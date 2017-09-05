Ten who said no to Ben Roethlisberger: Atlanta Falcons

“Big Ben” Roethlisberger is about to begin his 14th season in the NFL. When drafted with the 11th pick overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Roethlisberger felt slighted that he was the third quarterback chosen in the first round. And, that he wasn’t taken until then.

However, in the end, Big Ben is likely quite happy with how his career has evolved. And, he is probably grateful for not being selected by any of the 10 teams that passed on him during the 2004 draft. The Cleveland Browns had the sixth overall pick that year, remember? Believe you me, they are probably still kicking themselves for not taking Roethlisberger. 13 years later, they are still seeking a franchise quarterback.

So, how did these 10 other teams fare with their first round choices? Over the next two weeks from 1-10, we’ll break down who was picked by each team. And, how that player has done since 2004. Ready? Let’s go…

Atlanta Falcons: DeAngelo Hall

In 2004, the Atlanta Falcons had no need for a quarterback because Michael Vick was not in trouble yet. And being drafted just three years earlier, he was their starter. Matt Schaub would be his backup a year later, but there was no replacing Vick. His suspension followed the 2006 season after being arrested for animal abuse, so Chris Redman took over. Then 2008 saw the first round selection of Matt Ryan.

Everyone knows what took place last season, of course. But there’s no discounting the success Ryan has had. When it comes to the term “franchise quarterback," he certainly fits the bill.

In short, the Atlanta Falcons have definitely not suffered since not drafting Ben Roethlisberger before Pittsburgh could grab him in 2004. They have had multiple winning seasons since then, reaching the conference championship game three times and even winning it once—only to lose in dramatic fashion against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.