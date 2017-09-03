10 Who Said No to Ben Roethlisberger: Cleveland Browns

Originally posted on The Sports Post  |  By Harv Aronson  |  Last updated 9/3/17

Ben Roethlisberger has brought Super Bowl championships to Pittsburgh since the Steelers drafted him 11th overall in 2004.  Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ben” Roethlisberger is about to begin his 14th season in the NFL. When drafted with the 11th pick overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Roethlisberger felt slighted that he was the third quarterback chosen in the first round. And, that he wasn’t taken until then.

However, in the end, Big Ben is likely quite happy with how his career has evolved. And, he is probably grateful for not being selected by any of the 10 teams that passed on him during the 2004 draft. The Cleveland Browns had the sixth overall pick that year, remember? Believe you me, they are probably still kicking themselves for not taking Roethlisberger. 13 years later, they are still seeking a franchise quarterback.

So, how did these 10 other teams fare with their first round choices? Over the next two weeks from 1-10, we’ll break down who was picked by each team. And, how that player has done since 2004. Ready? Let’s go…

Cleveland Browns: Kellen Winslow II

This is probably the franchise that has suffered the most from not drafting Ben Roethlisberger. Since 2004, the Browns have experienced just one winning season—a 10-6 record in 2007. Not counting the 2007 season, Cleveland has averaged just four wins per season. In total—52 wins and 140 losses. Or, a win-loss percentage of .371. Worse is the number of Browns’ quarterbacks under center since not drafting Ben Roethlisberger. They’re still searching for a franchise signal-caller. The list is incredible:

  • Derek Anderson
  • Jason Campbell
  • Austin Davis
  • Jake Delhomme
  • Trent Dilfer
  • Ken Dorsey
  • Charlie Frye
  • Jeff Garcia
  • Bruce Gradkowski
  • Robert Griffin III
  • Kelly Holcomb
  • Brian Hoyer
  • Cody Kessler
  • Thaddeus Lewis
  • Johnny Manziel
  • Luke McCown
  • Josh McCown
  • Colt McCoy
  • Brady Quinn
  • Connor Shaw
  • Seneca Wallace
  • Brandon Weeden

For 2017, the depth chart reads Kevin Hogan, Cody Kessler and DeShone Kizer. Kizer is officially their starter. Brock Osweiler was released. Then, the Broncos would snatch him up.

As for the man Cleveland passed on Ben Roethlisberger for, Kellen Winslow failed miserably to follow in his father’s footsteps. His pop was very successful in the NFL from 1979 to 1987 before landing in the hallowed halls in Canton, Ohio as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Winslow senior was a star with the San Diego Chargers. But junior found little success playing the same position as his father.

Hardly playing at all in his rookie season, Winslow would miss his sophomore campaign. Then he returned in 2006 to have the most receptions of his 10-year career (89) for 875 yards. The following year he would finish with seven fewer catches but 1,106 yards receiving. Winslow joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2009. After a few seasons, however, the New England Patriots took a chance too. But after just one year, he played one final year with the New York Jets in 2013. And that was that.

This article first appeared on The Sports Post and was syndicated with permission.

QUIZ: Name every Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback since Terry Bradshaw
Posted August 8, 2017  |  Total tries: 970  |  Average Score: 6.8 out of 18  (38%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw played his game in 1983, whereupon he suffered a career-ending injury. Since he left football, the Steelers have started 18 different quarterbacks in at least one game. How many can you name?

Score:
0/18
Time:
5:00
1983
Cliff Stoudt
1984-87
Mark Malone
1984-85
David Woodley
1985
Scott Campbell
1986, 1988-92
Bubby Brister
1987
Steve Bono
1988-89
Todd Blackledge
1991-95
Neil O'Donnell
1993-96, 1999
Mike Tomczak
1996
Jim Miller
1997-2002
Kordell Stewart
2002-05
Tommy Maddox
2004-
Ben Roethlisberger
2005-07, 2010-12
Charlie Batch
2009-10
Dennis Dixon
2012
Byron Leftwich
2015
Michael Vick
2015-16
Landry Jones
