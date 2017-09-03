10 Who Said No to Ben Roethlisberger: Cleveland Browns

“Big Ben” Roethlisberger is about to begin his 14th season in the NFL. When drafted with the 11th pick overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Roethlisberger felt slighted that he was the third quarterback chosen in the first round. And, that he wasn’t taken until then.
However, in the end, Big Ben is likely quite happy with how his career has evolved. And, he is probably grateful for not being selected by any of the 10 teams that passed on him during the 2004 draft. The Cleveland Browns had the sixth overall pick that year, remember? Believe you me, they are probably still kicking themselves for not taking Roethlisberger. 13 years later, they are still seeking a franchise quarterback.
So, how did these 10 other teams fare with their first round choices? Over the next two weeks from 1-10, we’ll break down who was picked by each team. And, how that player has done since 2004. Ready? Let’s go…
Cleveland Browns: Kellen Winslow II
This is probably the franchise that has suffered the most from not drafting Ben Roethlisberger. Since 2004, the Browns have experienced just one winning season—a 10-6 record in 2007. Not counting the 2007 season, Cleveland has averaged just four wins per season. In total—52 wins and 140 losses. Or, a win-loss percentage of .371. Worse is the number of Browns’ quarterbacks under center since not drafting Ben Roethlisberger. They’re still searching for a franchise signal-caller. The list is incredible:
- Derek Anderson
- Jason Campbell
- Austin Davis
- Jake Delhomme
- Trent Dilfer
- Ken Dorsey
- Charlie Frye
- Jeff Garcia
- Bruce Gradkowski
- Robert Griffin III
- Kelly Holcomb
- Brian Hoyer
- Cody Kessler
- Thaddeus Lewis
- Johnny Manziel
- Luke McCown
- Josh McCown
- Colt McCoy
- Brady Quinn
- Connor Shaw
- Seneca Wallace
- Brandon Weeden
For 2017, the depth chart reads Kevin Hogan, Cody Kessler and DeShone Kizer. Kizer is officially their starter. Brock Osweiler was released. Then, the Broncos would snatch him up.
As for the man Cleveland passed on Ben Roethlisberger for, Kellen Winslow failed miserably to follow in his father’s footsteps. His pop was very successful in the NFL from 1979 to 1987 before landing in the hallowed halls in Canton, Ohio as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Winslow senior was a star with the San Diego Chargers. But junior found little success playing the same position as his father.
Hardly playing at all in his rookie season, Winslow would miss his sophomore campaign. Then he returned in 2006 to have the most receptions of his 10-year career (89) for 875 yards. The following year he would finish with seven fewer catches but 1,106 yards receiving. Winslow joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2009. After a few seasons, however, the New England Patriots took a chance too. But after just one year, he played one final year with the New York Jets in 2013. And that was that.
TEAMS: Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw played his game in 1983, whereupon he suffered a career-ending injury. Since he left football, the Steelers have started 18 different quarterbacks in at least one game. How many can you name?
0/18
5:00
|
|
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.