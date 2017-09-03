10 Who Said No to Ben Roethlisberger: Cleveland Browns

“Big Ben” Roethlisberger is about to begin his 14th season in the NFL. When drafted with the 11th pick overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Roethlisberger felt slighted that he was the third quarterback chosen in the first round. And, that he wasn’t taken until then.

However, in the end, Big Ben is likely quite happy with how his career has evolved. And, he is probably grateful for not being selected by any of the 10 teams that passed on him during the 2004 draft. The Cleveland Browns had the sixth overall pick that year, remember? Believe you me, they are probably still kicking themselves for not taking Roethlisberger. 13 years later, they are still seeking a franchise quarterback.

So, how did these 10 other teams fare with their first round choices? Over the next two weeks from 1-10, we’ll break down who was picked by each team. And, how that player has done since 2004. Ready? Let’s go…

Cleveland Browns: Kellen Winslow II

This is probably the franchise that has suffered the most from not drafting Ben Roethlisberger. Since 2004, the Browns have experienced just one winning season—a 10-6 record in 2007. Not counting the 2007 season, Cleveland has averaged just four wins per season. In total—52 wins and 140 losses. Or, a win-loss percentage of .371. Worse is the number of Browns’ quarterbacks under center since not drafting Ben Roethlisberger. They’re still searching for a franchise signal-caller. The list is incredible:

Derek Anderson

Jason Campbell

Austin Davis

Jake Delhomme

Trent Dilfer

Ken Dorsey

Charlie Frye

Jeff Garcia

Bruce Gradkowski

Robert Griffin III

Kelly Holcomb

Brian Hoyer

Cody Kessler

Thaddeus Lewis

Johnny Manziel

Luke McCown

Josh McCown

Colt McCoy

Brady Quinn

Connor Shaw

Seneca Wallace

Brandon Weeden

For 2017, the depth chart reads Kevin Hogan, Cody Kessler and DeShone Kizer. Kizer is officially their starter. Brock Osweiler was released. Then, the Broncos would snatch him up.

As for the man Cleveland passed on Ben Roethlisberger for, Kellen Winslow failed miserably to follow in his father’s footsteps. His pop was very successful in the NFL from 1979 to 1987 before landing in the hallowed halls in Canton, Ohio as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Winslow senior was a star with the San Diego Chargers. But junior found little success playing the same position as his father.

Hardly playing at all in his rookie season, Winslow would miss his sophomore campaign. Then he returned in 2006 to have the most receptions of his 10-year career (89) for 875 yards. The following year he would finish with seven fewer catches but 1,106 yards receiving. Winslow joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2009. After a few seasons, however, the New England Patriots took a chance too. But after just one year, he played one final year with the New York Jets in 2013. And that was that.