Ten who said no to Ben Roethlisberger: Detroit Lions

Originally posted on The Sports Post  |  By Harv Aronson  |  Last updated 9/4/17

Aug 26, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) gestures at the line of scrimmage against the Colts during the first quarter at Heinz Field.  Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ben” Roethlisberger is about to begin his 14th season in the NFL. When drafted with the 11th pick overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Roethlisberger felt slighted that he was the third quarterback chosen in the first round. And, that he wasn’t taken until then.

However, in the end, Big Ben is likely quite happy with how his career has evolved. And, he is probably grateful for not being selected by any of the 10 teams that passed on him during the 2004 draft. The Cleveland Browns had the sixth overall pick that year, remember? Believe you me, they are probably still kicking themselves for not taking Roethlisberger. 13 years later, they are still seeking a franchise quarterback.

So, how did these 10 other teams fare with their first round choices? Over the next two weeks from 1-10, we’ll break down who was picked by each team. And, how that player has done since 2004. Ready? Let’s go…

Detroit Lions: Roy Williams

With Cleveland moving up and Detroit moving down one slot, the Lions opted to go wide receiver. And, he’d be the second receiver taken in the first seven picks. Another sure bust was under center for Detroit in 2004, though. So they must have believed quarterback was not a need.

Joey Harrington was Detroit’s starter. In 2005, Jeff Garcia backed him up. Jon Kitna came in for the 2006 season, but lost his job in 2008 to Dan Orlovsky. In 2009, Matthew Stafford was a first-round draft pick. He would take the job from Drew Stanton after one game. The Lions were perennial losers from 2004 until 2010—never winning eight games in a season. But they turned it around in 2011 when they finished 10-6.

After a second-place finish that season, Detroit lost in the wild card round. From 2012 up through last season, behind Matthew Stafford’s leadership, the Lions have made the playoffs twice. But once again, were losers as a wild card entry.

This article first appeared on The Sports Post and was syndicated with permission.

