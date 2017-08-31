Ten who said no to Ben Roethlisberger: Oakland Raiders

“Big Ben” Roethlisberger is about to begin his 14th season in the NFL. When drafted with the 11th pick overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Roethlisberger felt slighted that he was the third quarterback chosen in the first round. And, that he wasn’t taken until then.

However, in the end, Big Ben is likely quite happy with how his career has evolved. And, he is probably grateful for not being selected by any of the 10 teams that passed on him during the 2004 draft. The Cleveland Browns had the sixth overall pick that year, remember? Believe you me, they are probably still kicking themselves for not taking Roethlisberger. 13 years later, they are still seeking a franchise quarterback.

So, how did these 10 other teams fare with their first round choices? Over the next two weeks from 1-10, we’ll break down who was picked by each team. And, how that player has done since 2004. Ready? Let’s go…

Oakland Raiders: Robert Gallery

Gallery was a huge offensive tackle out of the University of Iowa standing 6-foot-7 and weighing 325 pounds. He would play 92 games in seven seasons with the Raiders. He would play one more season in Seattle appearing in 12 games. However, from 2004-2011, the Oakland Raiders failed to have a winning season, even losing 14 games in 2006 and only reaching eight wins in 2010 and 2011.

In 2004, the quarterback for the Oakland Raiders was Kerry Collins. He was backed up by Rich Gannon. Collins would be followed a few years later by Aaron Brooks. Then came Josh McCown, and perhaps even a bigger bust than Ryan Leaf, the drafting of JaMarcus Russell in 2008. After that experiment failed, on came Jason Campbell in 2010. Carson Palmer came over from the Cincinnati Bengals in 2011. The thought was that the Silver and Black finally landed a good quarterback.

But Palmer left for Arizona in 2013 and so the job was handed to Terrelle Pryor. Finally, Derek Carr came along and slowly the team model began to improve. Last year, the Raiders went 12-4 and got to the postseason. However they would be without Derek Carr, who had suffered a leg fracture.

Still, it was the first time Oakland had reached the playoffs since 2002 when they lost the Super Bowl to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.