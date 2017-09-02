10 Who Said No to Ben Roethlisberger: Washington Redskins

“Big Ben” Roethlisberger is about to begin his 14th season in the NFL. When drafted with the 11th pick overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Roethlisberger felt slighted that he was the third quarterback chosen in the first round. And, that he wasn’t taken until then.

However, in the end, Big Ben is likely quite happy with how his career has evolved. And, he is probably grateful for not being selected by any of the 10 teams that passed on him during the 2004 draft. The Cleveland Browns had the sixth overall pick that year, remember? Believe you me, they are probably still kicking themselves for not taking Roethlisberger. 13 years later, they are still seeking a franchise quarterback.

So, how did these 10 other teams fare with their first round choices? Over the next two weeks from 1-10, we’ll break down who was picked by each team. And, how that player has done since 2004. Ready? Let’s go…

Washington Redskins: Sean Taylor

A great safety that was in his prime when tragedy struck, Taylor was murdered in his home. Just 24 years old, a very promising life and career would be cut short.

During his rookie season, veteran Mark Brunell was barking out the signals for the Redskins offense. The former Jaguars QB lasted until 2007 when Jason Campbell took over. Are you getting the coincidence here? Campbell with the Redskins. We’ve already mentioned the Raiders… Josh McCown—Raiders and Cardinals. Interesting.

Campbell had some success in Washington until Donovan McNabb was given a shot in 2010. McNabb had his own draft controversy when picked by Philadelphia in 1999. McNabb obviously had left his best days behind him. How so? Because Rex Grossman would take the reins just a season later.

Perhaps considered a bust, in 2012 R.G. III came along and had a pretty solid rookie season. Unfortunately, then came the injuries. In between hum and current starter Kirk Cousins was Colt McCoy. The ‘Skins have been to the playoffs four times since 2004, losing in the wild card round three timesand in the divisional round once.