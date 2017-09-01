15 NFL veterans that could be released this weekend

Not only did Osweiler lose out on the starting job, he’s being pushed for the backup job behind DeShone Kizer. In fact, Cleveland tested out both Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan while sitting Osweiler in the team’s preseason finale on Thursday. And for good reason. Osweiler simply isn’t an NFL-caliber quarterback.

Sure Cleveland would like to trade the high-priced veteran. But no team is going to pay him even half of his $16 million salary while giving the Browns compensation in return. Look for the Browns to eat that entire salary and release the free agent bust this weekend.

Sean Smith, cornerback, Oakland Raiders

If we were to look at Smith’s on-field play last season and during the exhibition slate, there would definitely be an argument for the Raiders to release him. It’s gotten so bad that Smith himself was demoted to the second team during the preseason. But that’s not the only justification for releasing the veteran.

A recent major off-field incident makes it an almost certainty that the Raiders move on from Smith, forcing them to eat the remaining $9.5 million on his salary. Jack Del Rio is running a no-nonsense ship in Northern California. And based on what we’ve seen from Smith both on and off the field, he’s as good as gone.

Chris Ivory, running back, Jacksonville Jaguars

This could end up being the surprise release of the summer. Sure rookie No. 4 pick Leonard Fournette has struggled with injuries this summer. Sure Ivory was previously being looked at as the short-yardage back. That’s all fine and dandy. But third-year running back Corey Grant looked absolutely tremendous during the preseason. Jacksonville also has a fellow third-year back in T.J. Yeldon that it’s not willing to give up on.

Allen Hurns, wide receiver, Jacksonville Jaguars

Hurns was a surprise addition to the trade block earlier in the summer. Well, it was a surprise to everyone outside of the Duval area itself. A healthy scratch throughout the preseason, it’s readily apparent that the Jaguars are ready to move on from this former 1,000-yard receiver.

Despite the struggles of Blake Bortles under center last season, some have found a way to blame Hurns for his sub 50 percent catch rate. Couple that with a contract that will pay him $31-plus million over the next four seasons, and the Jags are looking to get out from under this deal. The only thing potentially stopping Jacksonville from releasing Hurns is the $7 million dead cap hit it would take on.

Jeremy Lane, cornerback, Seattle Seahawks

Despite starting nine games for the Seahawks last season, it looks like they might very well be looking to move on from Lane. Along with running back Alex Collins and wide receiver Jermaine Kearse, Lane has been placed on the trade block.

In fact, there’s a chance Seattle could release him outright after exhausting draft picks on Shaquill Griffin and Mike Tyson back in April. Playing under a four-year, $23 million deal, it’s unreasonable to believe another team will take on his contract. That means Lane could be released outright.

Christian Hackenberg, quarterback, New York Jets