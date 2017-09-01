15 Notable NFL players released on Friday

The NFL preseason is over, and that means it’s time for teams to start trimming their rosters. All teams need to have their final 53-man roster set by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Numerous cuts around the league began on Friday and involved some big names and surprises. Here’s a look at some of the more notable players who were released.

Brock Osweiler, QB (Browns)

Osweiler endured quite the saga over the past several months. A year after signing him for $72 million, the Texans admitted their mistake and dealt Osweiler and a second-round pick to Cleveland. The deal appeared to many as if the Browns were buying a draft pick. Despite that appearance, the team gave Osweiler plenty of chances to take command of the starting job. They let him start the first two preseason games, but he failed to deliver and was surpassed by rookie DeShone Kizer. Osweiler went just 12 of 22 for a paltry 67 yards and an interception. He showed no capability of making big plays and putting up points. Some team will probably pick him up as a backup since Cleveland will be paying his $16 million salary.

Victor Cruz, WR (Bears)

It seems like forever ago that Cruz was a superstar in New York. He came out of nowhere to catch 82 passes for 1,536 yards and nine touchdowns for the Giants in 2011. The following season, he proved to doubters that he wasn’t a fluke, as he caught 10 touchdown passes. Knee and calf injuries robbed Cruz of a chance to produce in 2014 and 2015, and he hasn’t been the same since. If the Bears, who lost Cam Meredith to a turn ACL, didn’t feel he was worth of a roster spot, you have to wonder whether Cruz is done.

Chris Johnson, RB (Cardinals)

Chris Johnson still has a big name, but the days of him being a productive back are long over. The 31-year-old was beaten out by Kerwynn Williams and released by the Cardinals on Friday following a rough preseason. He averaged just 3.2 yards per carry, lost a fumble and dropped a pass in the preseason. That may have been enough for Arizona to decide Johnson’s services were no longer needed. He averaged 3.8 yards per carry in four games last season as he battled a groin injury.

Jeremy Zuttah, C (Ravens)

Zuttah’s name may overshadow his ability at this point. Zuttah made his first Pro Bowl as a center with the Ravens last season, though he had long been recognized as a solid center during his time with Tampa Bay. He was released by the Ravens early in the offseason as a cap casualty, signed by San Francisco, then released in August before the Ravens picked him back up. He also flirted with the Colts before choosing Baltimore again, so don’t be surprised if he ends up in Indy.

Matt Barkley, QB (49ers)

Barkley was one of the multiple quarterbacks brought in by the 49ers during the offseason, but he was cut on Friday after being surpassed by third-round pick C.J. Beathard. Beathard was more productive in the preseason, throwing for 401 yards, four touchdowns and an interception, while also rushing for 85 yards and a score. Barkley passed for 197 yards and no TDs. The USC product started a few games for the Bears last season and threw for eight scores and 14 interceptions, which somehow helped him get a two-year deal from San Francisco. He might end up back with the Niners if he clears waivers.

Tony McDaniel, DT (Saints)

McDaniel is a veteran who’s been in the league since 2006. He is strong on run defense, and with Nick Fairley out, he figured to earn a spot in the Saints’ rotation on the defensive line. That didn’t happen as he was released on Friday. It took McDaniel a while to get signed in the first place after Seattle let him go following last season. The end of his career is nearing.

Tim Hightower, RB (49ers)

Hightower built up his name from 2008-2010 with the Arizona Cardinals, rushing for 23 touchdowns during that span, though an ACL injury derailed his career in 2011. He finally returned to the NFL in 2015 and put in two solid seasons for the New Orleans Saints. The 49ers signed him with the expectation that he would compete with Carlos Hyde and Joe Williams for carries. Unimpressed with his lack of results in the preseason, the Niners released Hightower. The 31-year-old could catch on elsewhere.

Sio Moore, LB (Texans)

A 2013 third-round pick, Moore has bounced around a bit after putting together a few decent seasons for the Raiders. The 27-year-old had 65 tackles in eight games last season (four each with the Cardinals and Colts). One report said Moore was dealing with a hamstring injury, which may have limited him during camp with the Texans, ultimately leading to his release. We expect him to be picked up by another team — especially if his hamstring improves.

Cody Parkey, K (Browns)

Parkey had a respectable season for Cleveland last year but finds himself out of a job after being beaten out by 7th-round pick Zane Gonzalez for the placekicker job. The former Auburn kicker went 20 for 25 (80 percent) on field goals last season, converting all his kicks inside 40 yards. He’s also 5 of 5 on kicks in the 50-yard range for his career. Expect him to resurface quickly, especially if another team’s kicker begins to struggle.

Will Blackmon, S/CB (Redskins)

Blackmon was released by Washington despite having a solid season last year. He had 41 tackles, an interception and three passes defensed as a backup safety. Pro Football Focus rated him in the top 30 of 91 qualifiers at safety last year. Washington has D.J. Swearinger and Deshazor Everett on the roster at safety. DeAngelo Hall, who is recovering from a knee injury, also agreed to restructure his contract, giving Washington another option at DB. Blackmon will likely catch on elsewhere.

Moritz Bohringer, WR (Vikings)

Bohringer drew a ton of attention last year when he was drafted in the sixth round by the Vikings. At the time, Bohringer became the first European player drafted by an NFL team without playing college football. Clearly Bohringer had his work cut out for him to adjust to the NFL despite being a star in the German Football League, and he hasn’t quite gotten there yet. He finished the preseason with just one catch for six yards. Although he spent last year on the Vikings’ practice squad, reporters are saying that is unlikely to happen this year.