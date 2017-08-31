2017 NFL preseason Week 4 predictions
Posted 12 hours ago
The final week of the preseason is here, and plenty of roster spots are up for grabs around the league. Teams with established quarterbacks are looking to get through this week healthy, while those with more muddled situations under center may still be looking for someone to seize control of the job. Some notable names will be cut and find new homes, a process that already started in a big way when the Cleveland Browns cut Joe Haden, only to see him sign right away with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PLAYERS: Vontaze Burfict, Chuck Pagano, Josh McCown, Christian Hackenberg, Matt McGloin, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Artie Burns, Mike Tomlin, Ben Roethlisberger, Kirk Cousins, Jordan Reed, Nick Folk, Mitch Trubisky, Hue Jackson, Mike Zimmer, Jay Cutler, Drew Brees, Eric Decker, Marcus Mariota, Bruce Arians, Philip Rivers, Pete Carroll
TEAMS: Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Redskins, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs
TEAMS: Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Redskins, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs
MORE FROM YARDBARKER
|
|
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
Follow us on Twitter
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.