2017 NFL preseason Week 4 predictions

The final week of the preseason is here, and plenty of roster spots are up for grabs around the league. Teams with established quarterbacks are looking to get through this week healthy, while those with more muddled situations under center may still be looking for someone to seize control of the job. Some notable names will be cut and find new homes, a process that already started in a big way when the Cleveland Browns cut Joe Haden, only to see him sign right away with the Pittsburgh Steelers.