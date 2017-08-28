20 most devastating NFL injuries heading into 2017 season

Anyone who saw this injury in the third preseason game knew immediately that Meredith would not play another down in 2017. It was brutal.

Meredith suffered at least an ACL tear, if not much more. He’s a kid that came on strong last year out of the blue as a second-year player out of Illinois State, catching 66 passes for 888 yards and four touchdowns. After that eye-opening campaign, he was expected to be a big part of what the Bears were doing this year. The season-ending injury he suffered will negatively impact Chicago’s offense this year, at least.

Dominique Easley, defensive tackle, Los Angeles Rams

Easley, a former first-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2014, was slated to be a key cog in Wade Phillips’ 3-4 defense this season in Los Angeles. At the very least, he was going to be a heavily utilized rotational player, and at best he was on his way to earning a starting role. That all came screeching to a halt, however, when Easley tore up his knee early during training camp. Combined with the continued holdout of star lineman Aaron Donald, the Rams have some serious depth issues now up front on the defensive side of the ball.

Ryan Tannehill, quarterback, Miami Dolphins

Now, Jay Cutler is a heck of a backup plan. And he might in the end work out nicely for Miami. But let’s not kid ourselves about just how devastating Tannehill’s injury was for Miami. Both in the short and long term, his knee injury really complicates things for the Dolphins. If Cutler reverts to his chuck-it-and-pray ways, then there’s no way the Fins are making it back to the playoffs. And he’s just a one-year (maybe two on the outside) fix even if he plays well.

Tannehill has been a guy who’s been just on the outside of franchise-quarterback material for a few years. The team has an out in his contract after this year. It’s not a guarantee he’s going to be the guy going forward, so there’s a lot up in the air right now.

Kerry Hyder, defensive end, Detroit Lions

A relatively unknown player until last year, Hyder burst onto the scene as the best pass rusher on Detroit’s defense. In fact, he was such an unknown figure that he wasn’t even included on Pro Bowl ballots last fall. Hyder finished the season with more sacks than any other Lions player (eight) and was coming on strong this summer. Unfortunately, he ended up tearing his Achilles tendon and is out the entire season. This is a massive blow for Detroit’s defense, which already was very thin in terms of pass rushers. Ziggy Ansah cannot get healthy fast enough, and even if he does return to form he might not be enough.

Terron Armstead, left tackle, New Orleans Saints

Armstead is another player who is going to return to the field at some point this season, barring a setback in his recovery. He suffered a torn labrum even before training camp began and was scheduled to miss anywhere between four and six months following surgery. The Saints will miss him dearly until he’s ready to come back, however. Armstead is one of the NFL’s best pass-blocking left tackles, and Drew Brees has counted on him for protection. Rookie Ryan Ramczyk is going to receive a baptism by fire immediately this year as Armstead’s short-term replacement.

Denzel Perryman, inside linebacker, Los Angeles Chargers

Perryman will be sorely missed for as long as he remains sidelined with an ankle injury that required surgery. He suffered the injury during the team’s first preseason game and is slated to be out anywhere between eight and 10 weeks as he recovers. In the meantime, the Chargers are relying on either Korey Toomer or Nick Dzubnar to fill the void. The drop-off from Perryman to this duo is significant, and it’s not yet decided which one of them will take on the starting duties heading into the final preseason game.

Julian Edelman, wide receiver, New England Patriots