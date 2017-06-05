Report: Aaron Hernandez talked about NFL return after acquittal

Apr 12, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez sits at the defense table during jury deliberations in his double murder trial of at Suffolk Superior Court . Hernandez is charged in the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL football player already is serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

Apr 12, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez sits at the defense table during jury deliberations in his double murder trial of at Suffolk Superior Court . Hernandez is charged in the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL football player already is serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. Pool photo by Keith Bedford/The Boston Globe

Aaron Hernandez still dreamed of an NFL return, according to a source who claimed to be a close friend of the late tight end.

According to a release by the Department of Corrections, Hernandez spoke of “the NFL and going back to play even if it wasn’t with the Pats” after he was acquitted of two murder charges, according to a “close friend” of Hernandez.