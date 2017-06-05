Report: Aaron Hernandez talked about NFL return after acquittal

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports  |  By Grey Papke  |  Last updated 5/6/17

Apr 12, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez sits at the defense table during jury deliberations in his double murder trial of at Suffolk Superior Court . Hernandez is charged in the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL football player already is serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.  Pool photo by Keith Bedford/The Boston Globe

Aaron Hernandez still dreamed of an NFL return, according to a source who claimed to be a close friend of the late tight end.

According to a release by the Department of Corrections, Hernandez spoke of “the NFL and going back to play even if it wasn’t with the Pats” after he was acquitted of two murder charges, according to a “close friend” of Hernandez.

Another source indicated that Hernandez had recently spoken about a rumor stating an inmate is acquitted if they die in prison while an appeal is pending. This — along with the contents of one of his suicide notes — has offered up a possible motive for his suicide.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Aaron Hernandez
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Happy birthday to the coolest: Willie Mays

David Price could be nearing rehab assignment

Kyle Lowry ‘doubtful’ to play Game 4 after making ankle worse on Friday

Even Kelly Oubre thinks he deserves his Game 4 suspension after shoving Kelly Olynyk

LeBron James explains why he is a right-handed shooter

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

A-Rod reportedly passed up chance to bid against Derek Jeter for the Marlins

Fireflies President: Tim Tebow generating ‘frenzy’ similar to Michael Jordan

Chris Sale reportedly avoids suspension for throwing behind Manny Machado

NBA 2K eSports league latest sign of changing times for broadcast TV

Where do the Los Angeles Clippers go from here?

Ducks score three goals in final 3:16 of regulation, stun Oilers in 2OT

MORE STORIES >>

Best of Yardbarker: Can James Harden lead the Rockets to the Conference Finals?

The 'Meet the one-eyed horse everyone will be rooting for on Saturday' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Chris Sale doing (bad) Chris Sale things

Sixteen NHL goalies that carried their teams to the Stanley Cup Final

Box Score 5/5: For over 100 years, perfection endures

The 10 best sports docs available for streaming

The 'Hoops league no one asked for but everyone is excited about' quiz

Yes, teams are jealous of the Patriots. But the Patriots deserved scrutiny

Analyzing the BIG3 draft rosters: Who can win the championship?

NBA Referee Hotline Bling: LeBron James orders at last call

The 'Aaron Judge is a mountain of a man' quiz

Omen or fluke? Early issues linger for would-be contenders

MORE STORIES >>
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Fox Sports Digital Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
the YARDBARKER app
Get it now!
Ios_download En_app_rgb_wo_45
BEST OF YARDBARKER

Best of Yardbarker: Can James Harden lead the Rockets to the Conference Finals?

The 'Meet the one-eyed horse everyone will be rooting for on Saturday' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Chris Sale doing (bad) Chris Sale things

The 10 best sports docs available for streaming

The 'Hoops league no one asked for but everyone is excited about' quiz

Yes, teams are jealous of the Patriots. But the Patriots deserved scrutiny

NBA Referee Hotline Bling: LeBron James orders at last call

Omen or fluke? Early issues linger for would-be contenders

The Mulligan: Why no one gets an April do-over

Stadium chefs changing the game for hungry sports fans

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 Yardbarker, Inc. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. (What's New?)