Report: Aaron Hernandez talked about NFL return after acquittal

Aaron Hernandez still dreamed of an NFL return, according to a source who claimed to be a close friend of the late tight end.
According to a release by the Department of Corrections, Hernandez spoke of “the NFL and going back to play even if it wasn’t with the Pats” after he was acquitted of two murder charges, according to a “close friend” of Hernandez.
After his recent acquittal, Aaron Hernandez talked about returning to the NFL, "even if it wasn't with the Pats" – per, dept of corrections: pic.twitter.com/NjIufF8OvF
— Michele Steele (@ESPNMichele) May 5, 2017
Another source indicated that Hernandez had recently spoken about a rumor stating an inmate is acquitted if they die in prison while an appeal is pending. This — along with the contents of one of his suicide notes — has offered up a possible motive for his suicide.
