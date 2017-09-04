Aaron Rodgers explains why gay NFL players fear coming out

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports
By Steve DelVecchio  |  Last updated 9/4/17

Aug 31, 2017; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks on during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

There are almost certainly more than a few gay players currently in the NFL, and Aaron Rodgers understands why they are afraid to reveal their sexual orientation publicly.

In a wide-ranging interview with Mina Kimes of ESPN The Magazine, Rodgers was asked about his former Cal teammate Ryan O’Callaghan, who recently came out as gay. The former Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots offensive lineman spoke about how he had a detailed plan to take his own life, and Rodgers said he is proud of the way O’Callaghan handled himself.

“I’m incredibly proud of him,” the two-time NFL MVP said. “I know he had a lot of fear about it, and how he would be accepted, and how people would change around him. I think society is finally moving in the right direction, as far as treating all people with respect and love and acceptance and appreciation. And the locker room, I think the sport is getting closer.”

While Rodgers believes the NFL is taking strides toward being more accepting, he tried to explain why players fear coming out. He said not having guaranteed contracts in football has a lot to do with it.

“There’s a fear of job security,” Rodgers said. “If you have a differing opinion, differing sexual orientation, they can get rid of you. So is it better just to be quiet and not ever say anything? And not risk getting cut, with people saying: ‘Well, it’s because you can’t play?'”

O’Callaghan says he got support from some people he would have never expected it from when he came out. According to Rodgers, gay players fear coming out for some of the same reasons NFL players don’t want to express controversial opinions. Hopefully that area continues to show improvement.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

