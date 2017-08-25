Adam Gase: Jay Cutler start a ‘step in the right direction’

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By David Kenyon  |  Last updated 8/25/17

Aug 17, 2017; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) talks with Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins are ready for a 2017 NFL season with Jay Cutler as the starting quarterback. But the once-soon-to-be broadcaster is still working on readjusting to football’s most difficult role.

Nevertheless, head coach Adam Gase saw improvement during the veteran’s start against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

“It seems like his pocket presence is coming back pretty quick,” he said, per Jason Lieser of the Palm Beach Post. “He made some nice step-ups and kinda sliding and finding some lanes. It was a step in the right direction. Last week he was still kinda of feeling his way out, but now I think he looks more comfortable.”

Cutler finished the contest 5-of-8 for 105 yards and one touchdown, also launching a downfield shot that resulted in defensive pass interference. Excluding the one-play drive that followed an interception, the Dolphins scored twice on four possessions Cutler led.

He wasn’t perfect — the first drive ended with a sack-fumble, for example — but the former Bears gunslinger stayed calm throughout the night. After spending several months away from the game, that’s a legitimately encouraging sign for both Cutler and Miami.

The Dolphins wrap up their preseason slate Thursday, Aug. 31, with a road trip to a familiar foe for Cutler, the Minnesota Vikings. He then has 10 days before Miami kicks off the campaign in front of a hometown crowd against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Expectations shouldn’t be high for Cutler, but he’s showing enough progress that it’s reasonable to think the Dolphins will be competitive despite the loss of Ryan Tannehill so close to the season.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Jay Cutler
TEAMS: Miami Dolphins
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Report: Josh Gordon hopes to be reinstated in September

Miguel Cabrera gets seven game suspension for brawl

Indians shut down Andrew Miller with knee issue

Buccaneers Pro Bowl DT suffers worrisome injury

Report: NBA players bothered by how Celtics treated Thomas

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Report: Iman Shumpert requests a trade

Cowboys offer to host Texans in lead-up to Hurricane Harvey

Michael Conforto could miss two years with shoulder injury

Mississippi State LB implicates school in recruiting scandal

Butler mocks report of his supposed rift with Wade

Browns look to use 2017 as stepping stone to respectability

MORE STORIES >>

The 'It's in the game' quiz

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor through the years

The 'Pour out your bottles for the Bortles era' quiz

The 25 most purchased pay-per-view boxing matches of all time

2017 NFL preseason Week 3 predictions

College football 2017 Week 1 predictions

Three Up, Three Down: Rich Hill deserved so much better

BIG3 championship preview: Could the year end in an upset?

Paxton Lynch fits the mold but may be hard-pressed to earn his shot in Denver

The 'Please just make it to the regular season' quiz

The 20 biggest storylines heading into the 2017 NFL season

Coming through in the clutch takes on new meaning for Derek Jeter in Miami

MORE STORIES >>
Dolphins News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
BEST OF YARDBARKER

The 'It's in the game' quiz

The most over-hyped events in sports history

BIG3 championship preview: Could the year end in an upset?

College football 2017 Week 1 predictions

Paxton Lynch fits the mold but may be hard-pressed to earn his shot in Denver

2017 NFL preseason Week 3 predictions

The 'Pour out your bottles for the Bortles era' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Rich Hill deserved so much better

The 'Please just make it to the regular season' quiz

Coming through in the clutch takes on new meaning for Derek Jeter in Miami

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.