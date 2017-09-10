Adoree Jackson hurdles Raiders kicker on kick return

Originally posted on The Sports Daily | By Matt Birch | Last updated 9/10/17
Adoree Jackson showed off his athleticism in his first NFL game. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Titans rookie defensive back Adoree Jackson played in his first career NFL game on Sunday, and it didn’t take long before he showed off his athleticism.
After the Raiders drove right down the field for a touchdown — racking up 70 yards on only seven plays — Jackson fielded the kickoff and showed he has some serious ups.
He was met by Raiders kicker Giorgio Tavecchio, but Jackson wasn’t fazed. The Titans defensive back calmly leaped over him like it was no problem, and it was fun to watch.
Get , @AdoreeKnows! #TitanUp #OAKvsTEN pic.twitter.com/1KPU928LU3
— NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2017
We can expect more plays like that in the future from Jackson. He’s fun to watch.
PLAYERS: Adoree' Jackson
TEAMS: Tennessee Titans
TEAMS: Tennessee Titans
MORE FROM YARDBARKER
|
|
Titans News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
Follow us on Twitter
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.