Alex Smith’s Chiefs still favorites in AFC West

After a disappointing loss in the AFC’s wild card round last season, it’s easy to declare the Alex Smith era over in Kansas City. The veteran quarterback has won just a single playoff game with the Chiefs, and even that was against a hapless Houston team which started Brian Hoyer under center. The best thing anyone can say about Smith’s game is that he doesn’t throw interceptions, he’s 33 years old, and Kansas City drafted Patrick Mahomes as the heir apparent at quarterback. But this era isn’t over yet.

There’s one more year left for Smith as the starter. Mahomes was never expected to start the year under center and after the preseason, it’s fair to say he’ll probably spend 2017 on the bench, learning from Smith.

Parsing Smith’s game is almost pointless this far into his career, because everyone knows exactly what he is: the very definition of a game manager. In 2016, Smith threw for just 3,502 yards, most of them agonizingly close to the line of scrimmage. But he finished among the top-12 quarterbacks in both DYAR and DVOA. He also threw just eight interceptions, thanks mostly to his style of play. When it comes to Smith, the end result depends not so much on him as the rest of the offense. The Chiefs, luckily, have surrounded him with a solid unit.

Even after running back Spencer Ware went down for the year with a knee injury, Kansas City should be heavily reliant on its run game. The Chiefs spent a third round pick on Kareem Hunt, who is expected to start in lieu of Ware. A product of mid-major Toledo, Hunt displayed strong vision and tight cutting ability at school. He can make an impact as a receiver and had just one fumble in three years during college. His speed doesn’t leave your jaw hanging, but Hunt is capable of picking up yardage after contact, averaging 3.5 per attempt last season, per PFF. He should be more than capable as Ware’s replacement.

It won’t hurt that Hunt will be running behind a decent offensive line. No returning starter had a PFF grade below 70 last year. Right tackle Mitch Schwartz led the group with an 80.9 mark. Ironically, Schwartz was the worst player on the line when it came to blown blocks, allowing 8.0 sacks and whiffing 30 times, according to Football Outsiders’ Almanac. Opposite him, left tackle Eric Fisher didn’t have much to brag about either, blowing 15 pass blocks, per FOA. It’s worth noting, however, that the bulk of both their struggles came in pass blocking. On the interior, right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif blew just seven blocks total last season, per FOA, with center Mitch Morse clocking in at 11. The line should benefit from getting left guard Parker Ehinger back after he missed most of last year with injury. However, Zach Fulton proved worthy in his absence and the two could share playing time as a result.

The Chiefs’ receiving corps has been an issue in the past. After the team cut Jeremy Maclin, it looks like the weakest part of the offense again.

Tyreek Hill is the unquestioned No. 1 wideout despite most of his contributions coming on special teams last year. Expect Hill, a YAC machine, to be featured in an excessive number of screen passes.