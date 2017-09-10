Allen Robinson leaves with knee injury, questionable to return

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports | By Grey Papke | Last updated 9/10/17
USA TODAY Sports
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson limped off the field early in the Jaguars’ game at Houston, and the team reports that he suffered a knee injury and is questionable to return.
Allen Robinson was down on the field for a while. Slowly walking to the sideline.
— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 10, 2017
INJURY UPDATE:@Jaguars WR Allen Robinson has sustained a knee injury and is QUESTIONABLE to return.
— Tad Dickman (@Tdickman89) September 10, 2017
Robinson is looking for a bounce-back season with Jacksonville this season after a 2016 that left even him at a loss. This is definitely not the way he was looking to get it started.
