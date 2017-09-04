Analysis of the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad

On Saturday NFL teams were required to cut their rosters down to 53 players. Saturday came with some difficult decisions for the front office of the Philadelphia Eagles, including gauging teams interests in potential waived players. In order for a player to make the practice squad the player must first clear waivers from the 31 remaining NFL teams. On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles announced a 10 man practice squad.
QB- Nate Sudfeld
Sudfeld is the only player on the practice squad that was not with the team during preseason games. Sudfeld spent his preseason on the Washington Redskins roster and was cut on Saturday. Sudfeld cleared waivers and was able to sign with the team of his choice.
OL- Josh Andrews
Andrews impressed throughout camp and the preseason and had a realistic shot at making the 53 man roster. Due to interior line depth Andrews found himself on the wrong end of a phone call from Coach Pederson on Saturday but cleared waivers and placed on the practice squad.
TE- Billy Brown
It was a shock to see Brown cut on Saturday and many expected a team would take a chance on the young tight end prospect. The Eagles got lucky to be able to stash Brown on the practice squad for the year and let him develop.
LB- Nathan Gerry
Gerry was the first fifth round pick to be cut from an Eagles roster in a while. Gerry is a converted safety at the University of Nebraska, and the Eagles would most likely want him to take the season and bulk up to play an outside linebacker spot.
OT- Dillon Gordon
Gordon had a red hot start to the preseason and seemed like a lock to make the roster, but the last two weeks of the preseason he has struggled and shown many flaws. Gordon is a developmental tackle who can play tight end, full back, or tackle. In the future Gordon’s versatility will be coveted by the coaching staff.
DT- Justin Hamilton
Hamilton had no real shot at making the roster due to the amount of talent on the defensive line. Hamilton had a strong preseason and will most likely use his time on the practice squad as an audition for other teams.
RB- Byron Marshall
Marshall outplayed Donnel Pumphrey and Corey Clement. Pumphrey being a fourth round pick and the shocking pass catching ability of Clement likely kept Marshall off the roster. Marshall contributed last year for the Eagles and will probably find himself on another roster this time next year.
CB- C.J. Smith
Smith seemed to have an opportunity to start at the beginning of preseason but the acquisitions of Ronald Darby and Dexter McDougle put an end to this possibility. Smith found himself in a battle for a roster spot with veteran Patrick Robinson and his ability to cover the slot pushed him ahead of Smith.
WR- Bryce Treggs
Treggs was one of my favorite players this preseason but due to an early injury in preseason and a loaded wide receiver room, Treggs was cut on Saturday. It was almost a guarantee he would be picked up on waivers by another team, but somehow he cleared waivers. Don’t be surprised if rookie Shelton Gibson struggles for Treggs to be called up.
WR- Greg Ward Jr.
Ward as a converted quarterback at the University of Houston gives the Eagles practice squad much versatility. Ward impressed in his first time as a wide receiver and with a year to develop on the practice squad, he could be on an NFL roster come next fall.
TEAMS: Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Houston Cougars
