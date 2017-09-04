Analysis of the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad

On Saturday NFL teams were required to cut their rosters down to 53 players. Saturday came with some difficult decisions for the front office of the Philadelphia Eagles, including gauging teams interests in potential waived players. In order for a player to make the practice squad the player must first clear waivers from the 31 remaining NFL teams. On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles announced a 10 man practice squad.

QB- Nate Sudfeld

Sudfeld is the only player on the practice squad that was not with the team during preseason games. Sudfeld spent his preseason on the Washington Redskins roster and was cut on Saturday. Sudfeld cleared waivers and was able to sign with the team of his choice.

OL- Josh Andrews

Andrews impressed throughout camp and the preseason and had a realistic shot at making the 53 man roster. Due to interior line depth Andrews found himself on the wrong end of a phone call from Coach Pederson on Saturday but cleared waivers and placed on the practice squad.

TE- Billy Brown

It was a shock to see Brown cut on Saturday and many expected a team would take a chance on the young tight end prospect. The Eagles got lucky to be able to stash Brown on the practice squad for the year and let him develop.

LB- Nathan Gerry