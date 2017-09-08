Andrew Luck ruled out, still not practicing for Colts

That Luck has been ruled out isn’t surprising. He was not expected to be available for Week 1. But based on the fact he still has not had a single practice with the Colts since before last season began, it’s clear his shoulder issue is very concerning. It’s also clear he’s nowhere near ready to step onto the field to start behind center for the Colts.

The Colts have not been forthright about what’s really going on. Did Luck have a setback in his recovery? We do know the surgery he had was for an injury first suffered in the beginning of the 2015 season, and that he played nearly two seasons while dealing with the injury to his throwing shoulder.

At this point, Colts fans should be more than a bit worried. Luck is their future. Without him, the Colts will be lucky to win four games in 2017. Scott Tolzien, who has received the most tepid support possible from his offensive coordinator, is not going to get the job done. Throw in a terrible offensive line and equally terrible defensive front seven and you have a recipe for disaster.

Indianapolis opens its season Sunday on the road against the Los Angeles Rams. It might get ugly, fast. And if Luck can’t make his return sooner rather than later, the season might be lost before it ever truly begins.