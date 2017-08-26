Are concerns over Steelers CB Ross Cockrell legitimate or poppycock?

Last Sunday we all saw how much of a weak spot Cockrell can be in man coverage. He was beaten by receivers, all whom of which I am struggling to remember their names. In other words, Ross was getting beat by mediocre NFL pass catchers.

Not only was the Steelers corner beaten clean off the line on a fly/go pattern, but he should have surrendered a touchdown (that was dropped in the end zone) on a quick slant.

Now, I’m all for the “It’s only preseason, don’t overreact!” narrative. That is true to an extent. The Falcons moved the ball up and down the field with ease versus Pittsburgh’s “first team” defense. I put that in quotes because this was a first team defense without Bud Dupree, Ryan Shazier, James Harrison, Mike Mitchell, and Javon Hargrave (who left shortly after starting the game with a possible concussion).

Obviously, without a hefty amount of the starters in there, Atlanta had no problems moving the football.

But on the other side of that equation, both Steelers starting corners (Cockrell and Burns) were suited up and a full-go for game time. Having Dupree, Hargrave, and Harrison to help apply pressure to the quarterback may have helped Ross in coverage, but he did not have that luxury last Sunday. Even without those pass rushers in the game, you would like to see your starting cornerbacks be able to hold their own, especially against run-of-the-mill receivers.

Cockrell couldn’t do that on Sunday.

The Steelers are approaching their third preseason game, otherwise known as the dress rehearsal week. The latest news out of the Pittsburgh defensive back room comes in the form of newcomers working with the first team, and a very low key trade.