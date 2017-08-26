Are concerns over Steelers CB Ross Cockrell legitimate or poppycock?

By Zac Celedonia | Last updated 8/25/17
Ross Cockrell, starting cornerback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, is very much underappreciated. I do want to state, there are a lot worse starting corners in today’s NFL.
Recently we as fans have been given a glimpse into what 2017 might entail for Cockrell. In a defense where the coaching staff wants to apply more man coverage based schemes, the third-year man in Pittsburgh might, in fact, be a weak link in that chain. When asked to “man-up” and handle a receiver one-on-one, Cockrell shows his flaws. He is not the quickest break out of his backpedal, and he seems to think more than react.
Cockrell also lacks the exciting ball skills and athleticism that are often on display from his counterpart, Artie Burns.
Last Sunday we all saw how much of a weak spot Cockrell can be in man coverage. He was beaten by receivers, all whom of which I am struggling to remember their names. In other words, Ross was getting beat by mediocre NFL pass catchers.
Not only was the Steelers corner beaten clean off the line on a fly/go pattern, but he should have surrendered a touchdown (that was dropped in the end zone) on a quick slant.
Now, I’m all for the “It’s only preseason, don’t overreact!” narrative. That is true to an extent. The Falcons moved the ball up and down the field with ease versus Pittsburgh’s “first team” defense. I put that in quotes because this was a first team defense without Bud Dupree, Ryan Shazier, James Harrison, Mike Mitchell, and Javon Hargrave (who left shortly after starting the game with a possible concussion).
Obviously, without a hefty amount of the starters in there, Atlanta had no problems moving the football.
But on the other side of that equation, both Steelers starting corners (Cockrell and Burns) were suited up and a full-go for game time. Having Dupree, Hargrave, and Harrison to help apply pressure to the quarterback may have helped Ross in coverage, but he did not have that luxury last Sunday. Even without those pass rushers in the game, you would like to see your starting cornerbacks be able to hold their own, especially against run-of-the-mill receivers.
Cockrell couldn’t do that on Sunday.
The Steelers are approaching their third preseason game, otherwise known as the dress rehearsal week. The latest news out of the Pittsburgh defensive back room comes in the form of newcomers working with the first team, and a very low key trade.
Two new first-teamers, Gay to safety, trade for slot-here's what's up:
Shake Up In Secondary? via @scoutmedia [free]
— James C Wexell (@jimwexell) August 24, 2017
Jim Wexell tweeted that 2017 free agent signing, Coty Sensabaugh, and preseason superstar, Mike Hilton, both received first team reps with 2nd-year man Artie Burns. It was not stated whether or not Cockrell got his chance to work with the new guys in the first team, but I think we all know the answer to that: he didn’t.
Pittsburgh also traded for Dashaun Phillips, a cornerback from Washington. It’s assumed Phillips will play mainly nickel, a position Cockrell doesn’t play. The trade may not be an indictment on him, but a general lack of depth with Cameron Sutton and Senquez Golson unable to participate.
As if there wasn’t enough writing on the wall after the reported interest in free agent cornerbacks Dre Kirkpatrick and Davon House, among others, head coach Mike Tomlin has recently said in a press conference that the cornerback position battle is “shaping up to be a two dog and one bone” scenario between Cockrell and Sensabaugh.
I have always said that the Steelers like Ross Cockrell, but they don’t love him. I stand by that statement now more than ever. To be honest with all of you, I feel a very similar to Pittsburgh’s staff. Ross Cockrell is a solid, starting NFL-caliber cornerback.
But he’s no star.
It’s natural and even somewhat expected to want an upgrade at an average spot on your team. I think it is clear, and obvious, that the Steelers have been searching for that upgrade since free agency began.
However, if improvements can be made to your team, wouldn’t you want those to happen?
That’s why there’s a little bit of both, cause for concern and poppycock, when we’re talking about Ross Cockrell.
If Ross is the starting cornerback alongside Artie Burns versus Cleveland in the season opener, I’ll survive. The Steelers will still be viewed as one of the powerhouses of the AFC and a likely Super Bowl favorite.
