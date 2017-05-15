Are the Pittsburgh Steelers bringing back the Steel Curtain?

In recent years, the Pittsburgh Steelers have consistently had one of the league’s best offenses led by a future Hall-of-Fame quarterback, yet the team still seems to disappoint each season; with an offense as elite as Pittsburgh’s, any season that falls short of a Super Bowl appearance should be considered a disappointment.

Issues such as injuries and suspensions have contributed to preventing the Steelers from making a Super Bowl run; the team was without Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell in the 2016 divisional round against the Broncos, and was forced to play the 2017 AFC championship game against the Patriots without Bell and Martavis Bryant – Bryant had still been serving a one-year suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Obviously, losing key offensive pieces can make it difficult to win any game in the NFL, let alone a playoff game. However, the biggest reason why this Steelers team has been unsuccessful in capturing a Lombardi trophy has not been the loss of key players – it’s been the defense’s mediocre play.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been synonymous with great defense since the 1970’s, when the “Steel Curtain” was wreaking havoc on opposing offenses with one of the best defensive lines of all time. Over the past half-decade or so, the Steelers have lost that nasty, smash-mouth “Steel Curtain” identity, and have become more of a finesse team with a high-octane offense and a so-so defense. This shift in identity has not been the intention of the Steelers franchise, however, and can directly be attributed to losing longtime defensive stalwarts like Troy Polamalu, Ike Taylor, Casey Hampton and Lamarr Woodly. Pittsburgh has shown a desire to get back to its steel curtain ways by injecting youth into the defense through the early rounds of the NFL draft; the Steelers have selected a defensive player in the first round in five straight drafts, and in six of the last seven drafts – the only offensive player the Steelers selected in the first round since 2011 was David DeCastro. Since 2014, the team has selected defensive players in each of the first two rounds three times, including the 2016 draft, in which they picked defensive players in rounds one, two, and three.

Because the offense has been so great – and because the defense has been so lackluster – it appears that the franchise’s focus has been primarily on enhancing the offense, while defense has taken a backseat. The high amount of defensive players selected by the Steeler in recent drafts is evidence of the contrary. So why has the team been so top-heavy with a great offense and a mediocre defense? The simple answer would be luck. The majority of the offensive weapons were selected outside of the first round, and the Steelers have been extremely lucky to hit on almost all of those picks; there have been some swing-and-misses on defensive players in early rounds of the draft –Jarvis Jones, Senquez Golson, Shamarko Thomas, to name a few – which set the franchise back a bit in rebuilding the defense. However, Pittsburgh has also hit home runs with players like Cameron Heyward, Ryan Shazier, and Stephon Tuitt, who have become key pieces to a steadily improving defensive unit, and are bringing the nastiness back to Pittsburgh Steelers football. Former first-round pick Bud Dupree also appears to be developing into a quality pass rusher; Dupree’s trainer Chuck Smith – who has worked with elite players Von Miller and Aaron Donald – has said that he believes the Steelers linebacker will be the Defensive Player of the Year next season.

If you factor out the AFC championship beatdown they took from the Patriots, the Steelers defense has been showing steady improvements — there are very few NFL defenses that don’t get shredded by Tom Brady. In 2016, Pittsburgh had the 12th ranked defense after being ranked 21st in 2015. The Steelers made another step towards fielding a top-10 defense after drafting linebacker T.J. Watt in the first round of the draft and adding cornerback Cameron Sutton in the third round; Watt will most likely contribute right away by splitting time with 38-year-old James Harrison, and Sutton should compete with a fairly thin cornerback group for a spot in the lineup.

How far away is the Steelers defense from becoming elite? 2016 rookies Artie Burns, Sean Davis and Javon Hargrave showed a lot of promise after carving out significant roles on the defense last season; if they can each continue to build on their strong rookie seasons, and if T.J. Watt proves to be the real deal, the Pittsburgh defense could become elite sooner rather than later. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, we could be witnessing the “Steel Curtain” defense being reborn.