Arizona Cardinals: Debating Palmer’s Hall of Fame resume

Since the imminent end to Carson Palmer‘s career should realistically be in the next few years (if not sooner), questions of whether or not he is worthy of a place in Canton have been asked. Coach Arians believes he is one ring away from serious consideration, which may be true, especially with Coach’s track record of quarterbacks he’s had in his career. However, there are few supporters of Carson receiving that honor, many that doubt him, and frankly, most people have not even pondered it in the first place.
Heading into this season, Palmer is in the top 15 all-time in passing yards and touchdowns, and the vast majority if not all of the names above him are either already in the hall, or are certainly of that caliber. If he throws for just under 3,000 yards, he will pass Drew Bledsoe, Vinny Testaverde, and Fran Tarkenton on that list. If he scores 16 more touchdowns, he passes Johnny Unitas, Warren Moon, and John Elway, all three of which have earned their busts in Ohio. With a restful approach this offseason heading into training camp, Palmer’s arm will be fresh and his mind sharp. This approach is not aimed to make Carson feel better now, but rather in November, December, and hopefully January. Palmer has thrown the ball over 6,000 times in his pro career already ranking thirteenth all-time, not to mention the countless throws he’s made in practices to date. Arians wants to preserve his quarterback that is about to enter his fifteenth season in the league, the one that is keeping the Cardinals’ Super Bowl window open.
The other side of the argument yields some harsher realities for the former first overall pick. Vinny Testaverde is the highest ranked quarterback in passing yards and touchdowns that is eligible for the Hall of Fame, and still has yet to be inducted. This is mainly due to lack of winning not just big games, but in the regular season too where he only had a .423 winning percentage. Palmer’s achilles heel has to be his win-loss record in the playoffs which is 1-3, and the only win coming from 2013 aka… his thirteenth season in the league. Frankly, if Palmer does not earn a ring, his chances of getting into the Hall are incredibly slim, especially when being in a generation of sure-fire honorees such as Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and Peyton Manning.
Personally, with the NFL evolving into a true pass-heavy league, potential Hall of Famers need a variety of honors more than ever at the quarterback position. Guys like Tarkenton and Unitas threw the ball more often than their fellow quarterbacks, and were able to showcase their talent and achievement even more so. Now don’t get me wrong they absolutely deserve to be in Canton, all I am saying is that in the modern era, passing is a much more integral part of the game, and therefore, makes it that much harder to stand out.
TEAMS: Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints
