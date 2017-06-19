Arizona Cardinals: Debating Palmer’s Hall of Fame resume

Since the imminent end to Carson Palmer‘s career should realistically be in the next few years (if not sooner), questions of whether or not he is worthy of a place in Canton have been asked. Coach Arians believes he is one ring away from serious consideration, which may be true, especially with Coach’s track record of quarterbacks he’s had in his career. However, there are few supporters of Carson receiving that honor, many that doubt him, and frankly, most people have not even pondered it in the first place.

Heading into this season, Palmer is in the top 15 all-time in passing yards and touchdowns, and the vast majority if not all of the names above him are either already in the hall, or are certainly of that caliber. If he throws for just under 3,000 yards, he will pass Drew Bledsoe, Vinny Testaverde, and Fran Tarkenton on that list. If he scores 16 more touchdowns, he passes Johnny Unitas, Warren Moon, and John Elway, all three of which have earned their busts in Ohio. With a restful approach this offseason heading into training camp, Palmer’s arm will be fresh and his mind sharp. This approach is not aimed to make Carson feel better now, but rather in November, December, and hopefully January. Palmer has thrown the ball over 6,000 times in his pro career already ranking thirteenth all-time, not to mention the countless throws he’s made in practices to date. Arians wants to preserve his quarterback that is about to enter his fifteenth season in the league, the one that is keeping the Cardinals’ Super Bowl window open.