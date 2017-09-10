Arizona Cardinals vs. Detroit Lions: Staff Picks

Cardinals: 27 Lions: 31

The Lions have a brutal first half of the season, and it sounds crazy but Sunday is vital to the success of the season. Arizona is filled with talent on both sides on the ball, and the win will not be easy. However, an improved offensive line, a healthy Abdullah, and a raucous Ford Field will lead the cardiac cats down the field for a late touchdown to seal the victory.

Michael Aloysius:

Cardinals: 17 Lions: 24

Nathan McDaniel:

Cardinals: 28 Lions: 20

To sum things up quickly, the Lions haven’t beaten the Cardinals since 2005 and last time Stafford played against them he threw three interceptions and was benched. I don’t know what it is about the Cardinals but they seem to have our number and I expect things to be no different this year.

If David Johnson is anything like he was last year the interior defense will get exposed yet again and Arizona should be able to rack up an excessive amount of rush yards. Their secondary also puts more pressure on the passing game, which has nothing but bad news written on it. The Lions will come out flat and will prove their defense is still a liability.

Austin Short:

Cardinals: 31 Lions: 23

The Detroit Lions have lost seven straight games to the Arizona Cardinals. Despite opening the season at Ford Field their woes against the Cardinals will continue. The Lions had a serious lack of a pass rush last season. Even if the return of Ziggy Ansah somewhat reinvigorates the defensive line, the loss of team sack leader Kerry Hyder still puts the team behind the eight ball. Carson Palmer will have a lot of time to get the ball to his playmakers, including one of the most lethal pass-catching backs in David Johnson. The Lions should be able to move the ball through the air as well, but their defensive shortcomings will cost them.