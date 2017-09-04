Baltimore Ravens 5 biggest cuts of the preseason

The end of the preseason always provides a solid spark of excitement and intrigue simply because it indicates that real, regular season football is just around the corner. Beyond that, it marks the end (and indirectly the beginning) of careers as the final cuts are made for all teams around the NFL. As opposed to in years past where teams would progressively be forced to cut down their roster from week to week during the preseason, the only requirement this year is that teams get down to 53 men on their roster by the end of Sept. 1. The Baltimore Ravens made their fair share of splashes in reducing their roster to the regular season limit this year by parting ways with a number of notable contributors.

C Jeremy Zuttah

Easily the most significant and shocking of the cuts made by the Baltimore Ravens was the move to part ways with 2016 Pro Bowler Jeremy Zuttah. Despite using Zuttah to trade up twelve spots in the 6th round with the San Francisco 49ers, the Ravens brought him back after he was cut halfway through preseason. It was then expected that Zuttah would slide into the interior of the line after the season ending injury to Alex Lewis and surprise retirement of John Urschel. Despite the loss of those two expected starters on the line, Zuttah was still unable to secure a roster spot with Baltimore.

TE Larry Donnell

At one of the most injured spots on the team, and carrying with him plenty of experience, Larry Donnell was expected to make it through the final cuts in Baltimore. With that being said, going for just three catches and four yards in the preseason certainly did not help Donnell’s chances. To make matters worse, Benjamin Watson returned from injury and Maxx Williams returned to form to seal Donnell’s fate with the Ravens.

FB Lorenzo Taliaferro

A rather unknown fourth round draft pick out of Coastal Carolina in 2014, Lorenzo Taliaferro came to Baltimore with little to no buzz or expectations. In his time with the Ravens, he was able to occasionally show strokes of brilliance combining a dominating frame with surprising capability in the passing game. On the down side, Taliaferro was consistently plagued with a bevy of injuries and was only further hurt by an incredibly crowded backfield after the additions of Buck Allen and Kenneth Dixon in the 4th rounds of the 2015 and 2016 drafts respectively. After Kyle Juszczyk left for San Francisco in the offseason there was a possibility Taliaferro would be retained as a fullback in his place but both he and undrafted free agent Ricky Ortiz failed to step up to the task as the Oregon State product was moved down to the practice squad Sunday.

RB/WR Keenan Reynolds

For the second consecutive season, the former Navy QB Kenan Reynolds has failed to make the cut for the Baltimore Ravens opening 53 man roster. Despite his clear versatility, Reynolds failed to push Michael Campanaro for the role of “offensive weapon” and finds himself again on waivers to start the regular season. Despite being a 6th round pick in 2016, Reynolds has yet to find the field through one year.

WR Chris Matthews