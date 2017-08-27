Cameron Meredith carted off after gruesome knee injury

Cameron Meredith suffered what appeared to be a severe knee injury in a preseason game. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith suffered what looked to be a very severe knee injury on Sunday and had to be carted off the field.

Here’s a look at how Meredith was injured. Those with squeamish stomachs would be advised not to look.

Trainers put a huge brace on to immobilize his left leg, and Meredith was carted off the field.

The Bears immediately passed along information that Meredith would not return with a knee injury.

This is a brutal injury in more than one way. First off, it’s just awful for Meredith on a personal level. He broke out in a big way last year for Chicago, catching 66 passes for 888 yards and four touchdowns and was expected to be a big part of what the Bears were doing this year.

For Chicago, this puts even more pressure on the team’s offense to find ways to be productive. Already heavily dependent on Jordan Howard and the running game, the Bears are going to be hard pressed to find anyone capable of matching Meredith’s production through the air.

PLAYERS: Cameron Meredith
TEAMS: Chicago Bears
