Cameron Meredith carted off after gruesome knee injury

This is a brutal injury in more than one way. First off, it’s just awful for Meredith on a personal level. He broke out in a big way last year for Chicago, catching 66 passes for 888 yards and four touchdowns and was expected to be a big part of what the Bears were doing this year.

For Chicago, this puts even more pressure on the team’s offense to find ways to be productive. Already heavily dependent on Jordan Howard and the running game, the Bears are going to be hard pressed to find anyone capable of matching Meredith’s production through the air.