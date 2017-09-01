Bengals rookie WR John Ross leaves game with knee injury

Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver John Ross left his team’s game against the Indianapolis Colts Thursday night with a knee injury.
INJURY UPDATE: WR John Ross reported with left knee injury. Return is questionable.#CINvsIND
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 31, 2017
Ross had one catch for 25 yards in the team’s final postseason game. The rookie pass-catcher finally resumed practicing with his team on Aug. 14.
Ross is a dynamic player when healthy, as demonstrated by his record-breaking 40-yard dash at the 2017 NFL Combine.
But, Ross has a history of injuries, including a shoulder that he had operated on in the offseason. Feeling he was worth the risk, the Bengals selected Ross ninth overall in this year’s draft.
The best-case scenario here is Ross’s injury turns out to be non-serious. Why the Bengals are risking their first-round pick’s health in a completely meaningless game is quite questionable.
TEAMS: Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts
