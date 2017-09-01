Bengals rookie WR John Ross leaves game with knee injury

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Rachel Wold  |  Last updated 8/31/17

Aug 31, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross (5) walks back to the locker room at the end of the first quarter during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit:  Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver John Ross left his team’s game against the Indianapolis Colts Thursday night with a knee injury.

Ross had one catch for 25 yards in the team’s final postseason game. The rookie pass-catcher finally resumed practicing with his team on Aug. 14.

Ross is a dynamic player when healthy, as demonstrated by his record-breaking 40-yard dash at the 2017 NFL Combine.

But, Ross has a history of injuries, including a shoulder that he had operated on in the offseason. Feeling he was worth the risk, the Bengals selected Ross ninth overall in this year’s draft.

The best-case scenario here is Ross’s injury turns out to be non-serious. Why the Bengals are risking their first-round pick’s health in a completely meaningless game is quite questionable.

NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: John Ross
TEAMS: Cincinnati BengalsIndianapolis Colts
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Verlander traded to Astros, reportedly preferred Cubs

Report: Justin Verlander blocked trade to Astros

Colts owner not expecting Andrew Luck to play in Week 1

Report: NFL investigator recommended no suspension for Elliott

DeAndre Hopkins gets five-year extension, major guarantee

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Two cities offer to host Texans for regular season opener

Jim McElwain: Malik Zaire will play in Florida's opener

Report: Frank Jackson will undergo surgery after breaking foot

Angels reportedly trying to acquire Brandon Phillips

Kevin Durant challenges fan to a face-to-face NBA debate

Report: Broncos expected to move on from Pro Bowler T.J. Ward

MORE STORIES >>

The 'David Klingler was ahead of his time' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Stephen Strasburg does it all

Sorting out a complicated American League MVP scene

The best and worst of the BIG3 inaugural season

In Vontaze Burfict, NFL picks on its scariest yet safest target

2017 NFL preseason Week 4 predictions

The 'Lions back up the Brinks truck for Matthew Stafford' quiz

Sorting out a crowded National League MVP scene

The 'Just helping you live out your fantasy' quiz

Nationals' biggest challenge right now is survival

Summer of Ice: Did the BIG3 deliver?

Why each team will or will not win the Super Bowl

MORE STORIES >>
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
BEST OF YARDBARKER

Three Up, Three Down: Stephen Strasburg does it all

Sorting out a complicated American League MVP scene

The best and worst of the BIG3 inaugural season

In Vontaze Burfict, NFL picks on its scariest yet safest target

The 'David Klingler was ahead of his time' quiz

2017 NFL preseason Week 4 predictions

Sorting out a crowded National League MVP scene

The 'Lions back up the Brinks truck for Matthew Stafford' quiz

The 'Just helping you live out your fantasy' quiz

Nationals' biggest challenge right now is survival

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.