Bengals rookie WR John Ross leaves game with knee injury

Ross had one catch for 25 yards in the team’s final postseason game. The rookie pass-catcher finally resumed practicing with his team on Aug. 14.

Ross is a dynamic player when healthy, as demonstrated by his record-breaking 40-yard dash at the 2017 NFL Combine.

But, Ross has a history of injuries, including a shoulder that he had operated on in the offseason. Feeling he was worth the risk, the Bengals selected Ross ninth overall in this year’s draft.

The best-case scenario here is Ross’s injury turns out to be non-serious. Why the Bengals are risking their first-round pick’s health in a completely meaningless game is quite questionable.