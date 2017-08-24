Best individual matchups of the NFL season
Posted 17 hours ago
The 2017 NFL season features plenty of much-anticipated individual matchups. Whether we're talking a coach trying to game plan for a certain player, linemen going at it or some of the best corner vs. receiver battles, or even quarterback vs. quarterback, there certainly is no shortage of intriguing one-on-one moments that qualify as must-watch.
The following features 25 of the best individual matchups of the upcoming NFL regular season.
PLAYERS: Bill Belichick, Aaron Rodgers, Adrian Peterson, Doug Pederson, Andy Reid, Bruce Arians, Chuck Pagano, Jay Gruden, Romeo Crennel, James Harrison, Odell Beckham, Tom Brady, Jamaal Charles, Leonard Fournette, Von Miller, Ben Roethlisberger, Jared Goff, Mike Zimmer, Marvin Lewis, Odell Beckham Jr.
TEAMS: New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Redskins, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers
TEAMS: New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Redskins, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers
MORE FROM YARDBARKER
|
|
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
Follow us on Twitter
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.