Biggest reason to doubt each NFL team in 2017

As the 2017 NFL season inches closer all teams have an even record. There are reasons to believe any of the 32 franchises can succeed and have a productive season. Some a bit more than others, obviously. But rather than look at those reasons, we are going to play Debbie Downer here and extract the biggest reason to doubt each team approaching the 2017 campaign.

It could be suspect coaching that already spells doom. Some franchises are anything but stable at the quarterback position. On the other side of the same coin, some stellar quarterbacks are saddled with awful defenses. Looming suspensions and injuries stand to serve as some teams’ Achilles heel.

Let’s get on with the negative and take a peek at what could possibly go wrong with each franchise in 2017.

Buffalo Bills: Planning for the future leaves today in doubt

The Bills are stockpiling draft picks to prepare for the future. It is a depressing sign that the team has already thrown in the towel for 2017. Various trades have resulted in the Bills securing six total picks between Rounds 1-3 next April. No. 1 receiver Sammy Watkins was traded away and quarterback Tyrod Taylor had a tough preseason. The current roster of players would be hard-pressed to produce a 50-percent win record. The future might be bright, but what about 2017?

Miami Dolphins: Can Jay Cutler deliver the goods?

The excitement level has gone up in Miami since Cutler was lured back to football. He was the clear-cut best choice to fill in for the injured Ryan Tannehill. But Cutler will be challenged to duplicate last year’s second-place AFC East finish. The 34-year-old quarterback is garnering all smiles and praises now. But, will Cutler stay healthy all year? He hasn’t played a full 16-game campaign since his first year with the Chicago Bears in 2009. Here’s to hoping those pesky pick-sixes won’t rear their ugly head either this fall, too.

New England Patriots: Tom Brady missing his jack of all trades