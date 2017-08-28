Biggest winners and losers from NFL preseason Week 3

Fantasy owners, take note: Buy stock in DeVante Parker. After being targeted early and often in Cutler’s first game last week, he was once again clearly Cutler’s favorite guy on Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The veteran gunslinger loves to push the ball downfield, and Parker is all about that action (watch this ridiculous catch). These two are going to be a very exciting duo to watch throughout the season.

Cutler still has some rust to work off, but he’s already showing the Dolphins they made the right move to pull him out of retirement. He finished with 105 yards and a touchdown on 5-of-8 passing and appears to be headed towards a monster season.

Loser: Kirk Cousins, receivers out of sync

Washington finally saw some positive momentum on the ground in Week 3, but Cousins and his receivers showed they’re nowhere near ready for the start of the season.

Cousins finished with just 109 yards on 10-of-19 passing with no touchdowns. He also threw an inexcusable interception that turned into six points. Throwing late to the outside is a cardinal sin for NFL quarterbacks. Cousins knows this. Yet he did it anyway in the second quarter, and Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict made him pay on an easy pick-six (watch here). Cousins was also victimized himself by receivers dropping easy passes. It was just an ugly display of offense that gives Washington fans little hope heading into Week 1.

Winner: Blake Bortles wins back his starting job

Bortles is a big winner this week. Chad Henne started the game and wasn’t sharp, which makes Bortles’ performance all the more timely. He had a big game against the Carolina Panthers after being made very much aware his job was on the line. As a result, Bortles has been named Jacksonville’s starting quarterback for the 2017 season.

Though, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention Bortles did throw an interception in the game. We’d also be remiss if we didn’t mention that Bortles having one decent game might end up being the worst thing that could have happened for Jacksonville — a team with playoff aspirations — in 2017.

Loser: Tyreek Hill develops horrific case of butterfingers

If Hill is going to develop into the type of No. 1 receiver the Chiefs think he can become, then his hands will need to be better than they were Friday night against the Seattle Seahawks. Hill, who is one of the most dynamic players in the league with the ball in his hands, dropped three of the four passes that came his way. One of them came on of a gorgeous deep throw by Alex Smith, who was hit hard as he threw it, down the right sideline. If he had caught the ball, Hill would have scored. Instead, his quarterback endured a big hit for no reason.

Winner: Kyle Shanahan has his offense on the right track

Brian Hoyer has been a mediocre quarterback throughout his entire career. He came into the 2017 season sporting a career completion rate of 59.5 percent. He’s thrown 44 touchdowns in 46 career games. He’s barely won half the games he’s ever started. Yet on Sunday night, on the road in Minnesota, he looked like Matt Ryan for most of the first half.

Making precise throws to Pierre Garcon, he methodically moved the offense up and down the field. He also showed the ability to hit the home run, connecting with speedy Olympian Marquise Goodwin on a 46-yard bomb (watch here). Carlos Hyde did his best Devonta Freeman impersonation on a beautiful 24-yard touchdown strike as well. The offense generally was able to impose its will upon Minnesota’s defense, which was very surprising.

Loser: Christian Hackenberg once again proves he is not an NFL QB