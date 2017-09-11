Biggest winners and losers from NFL Week 1

As we mentioned before, Houston surrendered an astonishing 10 sacks to Jacksonville. That’s the kind of number you rarely see in the NFL, and it highlighted one person in particular who was nowhere near the action. Texans left tackle Duane Brown has been holding out for a new contract since the start of training camp. He was due to make $9.4 million this season, but none of that is guaranteed. He’s 32 years old and has been one of the better left tackles throughout his career, so it’s understandable he wants one final big payday with a nice chunk of guaranteed money. Needless to say, watching Houston’s line without Brown is a stark reminder of just how valuable he is. It’s going to be fascinating to see how things unfold from here. Brown has a ton of leverage, that’s for sure.

Loser: San Francisco’s offensive line was a dumpster fire

Go back and watch the tape. We dare you to find a dozen instances in which the San Francisco 49ers won at the line of scrimmage on offense. You can’t do it. On almost every single offensive snap against the Carolina Panthers, defensive players were shooting gaps, if not running offensive linemen over en route to the ball. We knew the 49ers would be a work in process. But based on how the offensive line looked in the preseason it appeared that unit might be a real strength. That wasn’t the case in Week 1. If anything, San Francisco’s offensive line was the weakest link. The 49ers managed just 217 total yards and scored just three points in a blowout loss at home. Clearly, Kyle Shanahan (who lost his cool in a big way at one point) has a lot of work to do.

Winner: Impressive D in Dallas should scare the heck out of NFC

The New York Giants were awful on Sunday night, losing 19-3. There’s no denying the offense was out of sync, or that the offensive line is a dung heap. But we’re giving even more credit to the Dallas Cowboys for shutting them down than we are worried about New York’s offense. The team’s front seven constantly put pressure on Eli Manning, and the secondary did a fantastic job hanging with receivers. The Cowboys’ defense absolutely dominated, holding the Giants to 224 total yards, sacking Manning 3 times and forcing him into a bad interception.

Combined with the power of the Dallas offense, this is a frightening development for the rest of the NFC. The defense was supposed to be the weak link. It most certainly was not in Week 1.

Loser: Bill O’Brien chose the wrong quarterback

It’s never an easy decision to sit a first-round rookie quarterback, especially one that has been purchased at great cost in a trade-up scenario like Deshaun Watson. However, Texans head coach Bill O’Brien, always very conservative, chose to go with veteran Tom Savage, who has been with him since he started his tenure in Houston. Savage has very little experience himself and is extremely limited as a passer, but obviously O’Brien felt a lot more comfortable with him than a rookie, however talented he may be.

Big mistake. As Houston’s offensive line was overwhelmed by Jacksonville’s defensive front Sunday, Savage’s deficiencies were magnified to the nth degree. He threw an interception and lost two fumbles in the first half before O’Brien finally benched him at halftime. While Watson was pressured just as much, his mobility served him well, and he managed to engineer a scoring drive, whereas Savage was wholly incapable. O’Brien really needs to suck it up and start the rookie. He cannot do what he did last year when Osweiler was obviously the wrong guy but he stuck with him anyway. If he does, it’s a wasted season for Houston.

Winner: What a debut by T.J. Watt

Kizer wasn’t the only impressive rookie in the field in Cleveland Sunday. Steelers first-round pick, T.J. Watt, had himself a phenomenal day as well. He came up with the lone interception thrown by Kizer, dropping back into coverage and making a nice play on the ball. Watt also registered six solo tackles, seven total tackles, two sacks and two quarterback hits. Showing the same disruptive abilities as his older brother, this Watt brother appears to be the answer on the edge Pittsburgh’s been looking for the past few years.

Loser: Seattle’s offensive line is embarrassingly bad