Belichick offers hilarious quote about Jacoby Brissett trade

Bill Belichick is back at it again with the deadpan humor.

Speaking with reporters on Sunday, the New England Patriots head coach addressed the trade that sent Jacoby Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts for Phillip Dorsett. When asked why he decided to deal Brissett, Belichick replied matter-of-factly, “To acquire Dorsett,” per Ryan Hannable of WEEI.

“If you want something you have to give up something,” he added. “That’s what trades are.”

It’s a very on-brand retort from Belichick, who has tortured many a reporter over the years with his trademark snark. With the 2017 season set to kick off in just a few days, it’s nice to see that Belichick is already in midseason form.