Bill Belichick shoots down question about past recovery from losses

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports  |  By Grey Papke  |  Last updated 9/8/17

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is tired of living in the past. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was not in a pleasant mood after his team’s 42-27 season-opening loss at home to the Kansas City Chiefs, and the media did little to improve his mood.

Belichick was particularly critical of a question relating to a 2014 Week 4 loss to Kansas City, a game which brought about Belichick’s famous “on to Cincinnati” press conference — and saw the Patriots rebound to go 9-2 to end that year. Belichick certainly isn’t looking for parallels now, though.

“I think I said it a thousand times. I think we’ve got a lot of work to do,” Belichick said, via Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk. “I don’t think anything that we did really was good enough. I’m not really interested in living in the past in 2014, 2015, 2003, 2004, which constantly keeps coming up. I mean, everything’s about some other year but this year and this team. I don’t really think all that’s relevant because we’re talking about another team, but we’ve got a thousand questions about it every week. So, I’m really concerned about the 2017 team, what this team is, what this team needs to do. I’m not trying to live in the past like everybody else is.”

After watching what the Chiefs did to his team on Thursday, Belichick is focused on putting things right. What happened to his team three years ago doesn’t matter much to him.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Bill Belichick
TEAMS: New England Patriots
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Travis Kelce: Patriots didn't respect Alex Smith's arm, Kareem Hunt

Report: Mikhail Prokhorov plans to sell Nets

Michael Bennett's attorney accuses Las Vegas police of 'mear campaign'

Eric Berry suffers ruptured Achilles, Andy Reid confirms

Report: Isaiah Thomas’ hip injury ‘more than just a tear’

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

17 most important college football players in Week 2

Which notable quarterbacks are entering pivotal seasons?

Texas A&M president responds to 'disgusting' letter to Sumlin

Dont’a Hightower suffered minor MCL sprain, could play Week 2

Company to pay out huge promo after Indians win 15th straight

Andy Reid: Eric Berry may have torn Achilles' tendon

MORE STORIES >>

The 'Welcome to the NFL, Kareem Hunt' quiz

The 'Why, yes I am, in fact, ready for some football' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Diamondbacks, Dodgers pass the torch for the hottest team

What's behind the NFL's recent trade frenzy?

College football 2017 Week 2 predictions

NFL Week 1 predictions

The 'Isaiah Thomas bids adieu to Boston' quiz

Way-too-early college bowl projections

How the Diamondbacks rallied to become baseball's most dangerous team

The 'Seabass getting kicked to the curb?' quiz

Ranking the NFL backup quarterbacks for the 2017 season

The 'Winning isn't everything' quiz

MORE STORIES >>
Patriots News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
BEST OF YARDBARKER

The 'Welcome to the NFL, Kareem Hunt' quiz

The 'Why, yes I am, in fact, ready for some football' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Diamondbacks, Dodgers pass the torch for the hottest team

College football 2017 Week 2 predictions

NFL Week 1 predictions

What's behind the NFL's recent trade frenzy?

The 'Isaiah Thomas bids adieu to Boston' quiz

How the Diamondbacks rallied to become baseball's most dangerous team

The 'Seabass getting kicked to the curb?' quiz

Ranking the NFL backup quarterbacks for the 2017 season

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.