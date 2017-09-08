Bill Belichick shoots down question about past recovery from losses

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was not in a pleasant mood after his team’s 42-27 season-opening loss at home to the Kansas City Chiefs, and the media did little to improve his mood.

Belichick was particularly critical of a question relating to a 2014 Week 4 loss to Kansas City, a game which brought about Belichick’s famous “on to Cincinnati” press conference — and saw the Patriots rebound to go 9-2 to end that year. Belichick certainly isn’t looking for parallels now, though.

“I think I said it a thousand times. I think we’ve got a lot of work to do,” Belichick said, via Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk. “I don’t think anything that we did really was good enough. I’m not really interested in living in the past in 2014, 2015, 2003, 2004, which constantly keeps coming up. I mean, everything’s about some other year but this year and this team. I don’t really think all that’s relevant because we’re talking about another team, but we’ve got a thousand questions about it every week. So, I’m really concerned about the 2017 team, what this team is, what this team needs to do. I’m not trying to live in the past like everybody else is.”

After watching what the Chiefs did to his team on Thursday, Belichick is focused on putting things right. What happened to his team three years ago doesn’t matter much to him.