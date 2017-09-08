Bill Belichick standoffish over everybody 'trying to live in the past'

Originally posted on Sportress of Blogitude
By Jason Rowan  |  Last updated 9/8/17

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is tired of answering questions about the past. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Belichick understandably wasn’t in the cheeriest of moods Friday after the New England Patriots were shellacked by the Kansas City Chiefs 42-27 at Gillette Stadium Thursday night. And the media quickly learned of Belichick’s sour disposition during a Friday conference call.

Belichick of course is typically standoffish, curmudgeonly or outright dismissive when it comes to his interactions with the media. But the tone of the conference call clearly stuck in his craw, as Belichick became irritated over how everybody seems to be “trying to live in the past” except for him.

The line of questioning that elicited Belichick’s ire involved reporters attempting to compare Thursday’s arguably surprising setback to how previous iterations of the team in past years rebounded from disappointment.

“I think I’ve said it a thousand times: I think we’ve got a lot of work to do,” Belichick said, during the call, via NESN. “I don’t think anything that we did really was good enough. I’m not really interested in living in the past — in 2014, 2015, 2003, 2004 — which constantly keeps coming up. Everything’s about some other year but this year and this team.

“I don’t really think all that’s relevant, because we’re talking about another team. But we get a thousand questions about it every week. I’m really concerned about the 2017 team — what this team is, what this team needs to do. I’m not trying to live in the past like everybody else is.”

While it certainly appeared to be a terse response, even by Belichick standards, the inherent message comes right out of the coach’s playbook when it comes to a strict adherence to the belief that past success — or failure, for that matter — never predicts future results (here and here).

And it goes without saying Thursday’s loss is exactly why Belichick quickly blew off any chatter about the Patriots’ potentially embarking upon a perfect season heading into Week 1.

This article first appeared on Sportress of Blogitude and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Bill Belichick
TEAMS: New England Patriots
