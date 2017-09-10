Bill O'Brien noncommittal on QB going forward

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports  |  By Grey Papke  |  Last updated 9/10/17

USA TODAY Sports

In what is quickly becoming a tradition, coach Bill O’Brien has a full-on quarterback controversy in Houston.

After the Texans were blown out 29-7 by the Jacksonville Jaguars in their opener — a game in which Tom Savage was benched in favor of Deshaun Watson at halftime — O’Brien declined to name a quarterback for Thursday night’s game against Cincinnati, calling out the protection for some of the team’s struggles.

O’Brien’s assessment of Savage is roughly correct — nobody was good, but as evidenced by this remarkable performance, Houston’s offensive line should take the bulk of the blame for these issues. Until that’s fixed, it might not matter much if it’s Savage or Watson under center.

TEAMS: Jacksonville Jaguars
