Bill O'Brien noncommittal on QB going forward

In what is quickly becoming a tradition, coach Bill O’Brien has a full-on quarterback controversy in Houston.
After the Texans were blown out 29-7 by the Jacksonville Jaguars in their opener — a game in which Tom Savage was benched in favor of Deshaun Watson at halftime — O’Brien declined to name a quarterback for Thursday night’s game against Cincinnati, calling out the protection for some of the team’s struggles.
O'Brien: "I thought that Tom hung in there and played tough. We had a hard time protecting him, so I made the decision to go to Deshaun."
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 10, 2017
Bill O'Brien said he'll take a long look tonight to see what the best approach is at quarterback for Thursday night. So not sure.
— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 10, 2017
O’Brien’s assessment of Savage is roughly correct — nobody was good, but as evidenced by this remarkable performance, Houston’s offensive line should take the bulk of the blame for these issues. Until that’s fixed, it might not matter much if it’s Savage or Watson under center.
