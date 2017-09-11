Bills fans try to jump onto table while tailgating, fail miserably

Originally posted on The Sports Daily  |  By Matt Birch  |  Last updated 9/10/17

Maybe they were a bit too ready for some football in Buffalo. Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Bills Mafia members were out in full force at New Era Field for Sunday’s season opener against the Jets.

A group of female fans provided us with one particular moment that was absolutely hilarious while tailgating in the parking lot, and you need to watch it.

The three Bills fans were standing in the back of a pickup truck, and they tried to jump onto a table while drinking. That was a bad idea. The result of their decision was all three of them wiping out, with the table getting destroyed.

We can expect more moments like that from Bills Mafia this season, so stay tuned.


QUIZ: Every Buffalo Bills Pro Bowler during their 1990-93 Super Bowl run
Updated January 21, 2016  |  Total tries: 2549  |  Average Score: 7.0 out of 15  (46%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

The Buffalo Bills sent 15 players to the Pro Bowl during the years of their 1990-1993 run, in which they made it to four straight Super Bowls. How many can you name?

Score:
0/15
Time:
5:00
DE
1990, 1992-93
Bruce Smith
WR
1990-1993
Steve Tasker
WR
1990-1993
Andre Reed
QB
1990-1992
Jim Kelly
RB
1990-1993
Thurman Thomas
LB
1990-1993
Cornelius Bennett
C
1990
Kent Hull
DB
1992, 1993
Nate Odomes
T-G
1990, 1992
Will Wolford
LB
1990
Shane Conlan
T
1992, 1993
Howard Ballard
LB
1990, 1991
Darryl Talley
G
1991, 1992
Jim Ritcher
DB
1992
Henry Jones
WR
1991
James Lofton
This article first appeared on The Sports Daily and was syndicated with permission.

TEAMS: Buffalo Bills
