Bills fans try to jump onto table while tailgating, fail miserably

Bills Mafia members were out in full force at New Era Field for Sunday’s season opener against the Jets.
A group of female fans provided us with one particular moment that was absolutely hilarious while tailgating in the parking lot, and you need to watch it.
The three Bills fans were standing in the back of a pickup truck, and they tried to jump onto a table while drinking. That was a bad idea. The result of their decision was all three of them wiping out, with the table getting destroyed.
It may be Week 1, but #BillsMafia is ALREADY in mid-season form. pic.twitter.com/yxTKxtmrcJ
— Stadium (@WatchStadium) September 10, 2017
We can expect more moments like that from Bills Mafia this season, so stay tuned.
The Buffalo Bills sent 15 players to the Pro Bowl during the years of their 1990-1993 run, in which they made it to four straight Super Bowls. How many can you name?
