Bills ‘very serious’ about drafting QB at No. 10?

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports
By Steve DelVecchio  |  Last updated 4/17/17

Are the Bills going to draft their quarterback of the future in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft? Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

On the surface, it would seem like the Buffalo Bills are content with their quarterback situation after they worked out a new deal with Tyrod Taylor. But behind the scenes, they are apparently dead set on finding “the next guy.”

In an appearance on Jason McIntyre’s FOX Sports Radio show over the weekend, Albert Breer of The MMQB said the Bills are “very, very serious” about spending their first-round pick — No. 10 overall — on a quarterback.

“What Cleveland’s going to have to do now if they want Mitch Trubisky, I think they’re going to have to hop over Buffalo … if Tyrod [Taylor] proves to be the long-term answer there, you’ve got a great commodity sitting on your bench. It’s like the Ron Wolf theory — when the [Packers] had Brett Favre, they kept drafting QBs – they’d draft one every year — Matt Hasslebeck, Aaron Brooks, Mark Brunell, Ty Detmer — [and] they flipped all those guys for draft picks.

“I think Buffalo is very, very serious about taking a QB at 10. If you’re the Browns, it’s, ‘Ok, we have to get in front of Buffalo now. maybe we have to move up and trade with Carolina or the Chargers or Jets … if we want Trubisky, we want to be sure we get him, but we don’t want to spend the #1 pick on him.’”

While Taylor is only 27, it’s hard to get a read on how the Bills view him. The free agent market was so thin at QB this offseason that it’s possible Buffalo reached a compromise with Taylor for the mere fact that they had no other option. If they truly considered him to be a franchise cornerstone, they probably would have just picked up the option that guaranteed Taylor another $30 million and extended his deal.

If the Bills trade up for a QB, that would be a pretty strong message to Taylor that they do not have total confidence in him.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

TEAMS: Buffalo Bills
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Poll: 87 percent of NFL fans oppose their team drafting player with history of violence against women

MLB suspends Starling Marte 80 games for PED violation

Duke’s Grayson Allen will return for senior season, subject himself to more boos

MLB could give microphones to umpires to explain replays

Paul George calls out teammates after crushing loss to Cavaliers

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

More than two-thirds of daily fantasy companies have folded or merged in last year

Report: Richard Sherman not attending voluntary workouts

'Concerned' Warriors: Kevin Durant questionable for Game 2

Grizzlies to sell shirts bearing David Fizdale's new tagline?

Report: Buccaneers chosen for HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’

Jay Cutler would take ‘less than starter money’ to join Texans?

MORE STORIES >>

The 'Baseball has been very, very good to its players' quiz

NBA Referee Hotline Bling: David Fizdale calls B.S.

Kris Bryant can become the next Derek Jeter — and more

Box Score 4/18: Avoiding the Capital gains tax in OT

NHL youth movement: How the 2016-17 rookie class fared

Big-name college players who will go in the late rounds of the 2017 NFL Draft

Getaway Day: Everything good (and bad) for each MLB team this week

The 'Another monumental achievement for Jackie Robinson' quiz

Best of Yardbarker: Talking about playoffs

Three Up, Three Down: Bad teams get off to good starts

Who will take home the NHL's top regular season awards?

Kicking it: MLS growth hits a roadblock in a busy week for U.S. soccer

MORE STORIES >>
Bills News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Fox Sports Digital Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
the YARDBARKER app
Get it now!
Ios_download En_app_rgb_wo_45
BEST OF YARDBARKER

NBA Referee Hotline Bling: David Fizdale calls B.S.

Kris Bryant can become the next Derek Jeter — and more

The 'Baseball has been very, very good to its players' quiz

NHL youth movement: How the 2016-17 rookie class fared

Big-name college players who will go in the late rounds of the 2017 NFL Draft

Getaway Day: Everything good (and bad) for each MLB team this week

The 'Another monumental achievement for Jackie Robinson' quiz

Best of Yardbarker: Talking about playoffs

Three Up, Three Down: Bad teams get off to good starts

Who will take home the NHL's top regular season awards?

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 Yardbarker, Inc. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. (What's New?)