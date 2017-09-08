Bold predictions for NFL Week 1

Newton just loves to make those sneaky plays to steal the goal line touchdowns. A leaner and more agile Newton might just surprise on ground in San Francisco. The defense will be expecting either Jonathan Stewart or Christian McCaffrey to do more damage on the ground. But Newton might just take advantage of a poor defense that yielded 25 rushing touchdowns last season. We predict the Super Cam of 2015 to make a comeback in Week 1.

Falcons shutout Bears

Good team versus poor team. What could possibly go wrong here? The Falcons feature reigning MVP Matt Ryan, star receiver Julio Jones and a dynamic Devonta Freeman on offense. This all led to the highest-scoring offense in the NFL and a Super Bowl appearance. But don’t discount a Falcons defense that boasts a player in Vic Beasley who led the NFL in sacks last season.

What is going for the Bears? Is Mike Glennon going to pull rabbits out of his helmet and lead his offense to outscore the Falcons? Who will even be catching the ball? At the end of the day Sunday, the Falcons might just have prevented the Bears from scoring one single point.

Alshon Jeffery shreds Josh Norman

Jeffery will see his fair share of Washington’s top corner in his Eagles debut on Sunday. Jeffery has not produced like an elite receiver since he set a career-high with 1,421 yards in 2013. But the 27-year-old wideout is healthy and looked sharp in the preseason. It is not an easy task to get open around Norman, but we predict Jeffery makes him look silly en route to making an early statement in the NFC East.

Jets’ Robby Anderson makes people take notice

Who? Somebody has to step up and at least attempt to put points on the board when the Jets head to Buffalo to take on the Bills. Quarterback Josh McCown has to target a warm body and it might as well be the receiver that actually has seniority with the team. Anderson should rack up a ton of targets as the Jets attempt to sustain drives. It is also worth noting that Anderson put up an average of 14 yards per catch during his rookie season. He might be the only viable receiving option for the Jets in 2017.

Blake Bortles doesn’t turn the ball over