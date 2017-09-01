Brandon Marshall appears to shade Sheldon Richardson

Brandon Marshall and Sheldon Richardson rather famously did not get along while with the New York Jets, and Marshall is now reacting to Richardson’s departure.
Richardson was traded to the Seattle Seahawks on Friday, and Marshall, now with the New York Giants, wasted no time in offering what appeared to be his reaction.
Richardson has taken multiple shots at Marshall over the course of the last year or so, dating all the way back to the latter half of the 2016 season. Marshall has typically taken the high road in response, but he apparently couldn’t help but offer at least a little bit of shade upon learning that the Jets had shipped the defensive tackle out.
Oh, by the way, the Giants and the Seahawks meet in East Rutherford on Oct. 22.
