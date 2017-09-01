Brandon Marshall appears to shade Sheldon Richardson

New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall has had a public feud with former teammate Sheldon Richardson. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Marshall and Sheldon Richardson rather famously did not get along while with the New York Jets, and Marshall is now reacting to Richardson’s departure.

Richardson was traded to the Seattle Seahawks on Friday, and Marshall, now with the New York Giants, wasted no time in offering what appeared to be his reaction.

Richardson has taken multiple shots at Marshall over the course of the last year or so, dating all the way back to the latter half of the 2016 season. Marshall has typically taken the high road in response, but he apparently couldn’t help but offer at least a little bit of shade upon learning that the Jets had shipped the defensive tackle out.

Oh, by the way, the Giants and the Seahawks meet in East Rutherford on Oct. 22.

QUIZ: Name every New York Jets defensive Pro-Bowler since the AFL/NFL merge
Updated February 17, 2017  |  Total tries: 641  |  Average Score: 5.6 out of 19  (29%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

The New York Jets have field 19 different defensive players to make it to the Pro Bowl at least once since the AFL/NFL merger. How many of these defensive stars can you name?

Clue: Number of Pro Bowls - Position/Years with team

 

Score:
0/19
Time:
5:00
5 - DE 1979-1988
Mark Gastineau
5 - CB 2007-2015
Darrelle Revis
4 - DT 1977-1987
Joe Klecko
3 - DE 2000-2005
John Abraham
3 - LB 1991-2003
Mo Lewis
2 - CB 2010-2015
Antonio Cromartie
2 - DE 2000-2010
Shaun Ellis
2 - CB 1994-2001
Aaron Glenn
2 - FS 1988-1992
Erik McMillan
1 - DT 1970-1973
John Elliott
1 - DT 2008-2010
Kris Jenkins
1 - DB 2012-2012
LaRon Landry
1 - CB 2005-2008
Ty Law
1 - LB 1980-1987
Lance Mehl
1 - CB 2005-2009
Justin Miller
1 - LB 2004-2007
Jonathan Vilma
1 - DT 2013-2016
Sheldon Richardson
1 - DE 2011-2015
Muhammad Wilkerson
1 - DE 2016
Leonard Williams
