Brian Hoyer: 2014 Browns were 'a joke'

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports  |  By Grey Papke  |  Last updated 9/8/17

Aug 27, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brian Hoyer (2) passes in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.  Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Hoyer said Friday what we were all thinking about the 2014 Cleveland Browns.

Hoyer was the primary quarterback that went 7-9 under coach Mike Pettine, but it was a season that saw Johnny Manziel drafted and general manager Ray Farmer sticking his nose in the work of his coaches, including offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

Hoyer is now the starting quarterback in San Francisco under Shanahan, who is now the team’s head coach. And the veteran signal-caller has received assurances that he won’t have to experience anything like that again.

The story of how owner Jimmy Haslam settled on Manziel — despite the team’s front office apparently favoring Teddy Bridgewater — is one of the all-time great Browns stories. Hard to dispute Hoyer’s assertion that it was a circus in Cleveland.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Brian Hoyer
TEAMS: San Francisco 49ersCleveland Browns
