Brian Hoyer: 2014 Browns were 'a joke'

Brian Hoyer said Friday what we were all thinking about the 2014 Cleveland Browns.

Hoyer was the primary quarterback that went 7-9 under coach Mike Pettine, but it was a season that saw Johnny Manziel drafted and general manager Ray Farmer sticking his nose in the work of his coaches, including offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

Hoyer is now the starting quarterback in San Francisco under Shanahan, who is now the team’s head coach. And the veteran signal-caller has received assurances that he won’t have to experience anything like that again.