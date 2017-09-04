Osweiler: No hard feelings after returning to the Broncos

Brock Osweiler understands why the Broncos let him walk last offseason. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Life really has come full circle for new Denver Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler. The veteran was released by the Cleveland Browns over the weekend, only to sign on with a Broncos squad that moved on from him following the 2015 season.

To put it more succinctly, Osweiler chose a couple million dollars more per season to sign with the Houston Texans after helping lead Denver to a Super Bowl title in February of 2016.

Now the team’s primary backup, Osweiler doesn’t harbor any ill-will towards the front office — general manager John Elway included.

“Any hard feelings? No, and if you look back at all my interviews from the time that I signed with Houston and then traded up to Cleveland, I spoke volumes about this organization, I spoke volumes of this city. I have nothing but love and appreciation for this organization, for John Elway, for Joe Ellis, for the Bowlen family, just for this community itself. Our old neighbors have reached out,” Osweiler said Monday, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post. “This is just such a special place and there’s nothing but love. And that’s how it’s always been.”

After bombing out with the Texans last season, Osweiler was traded to Cleveland in a salary dump this past March. However, he couldn’t beat out DeShone Kizer for the Browns’ starting spot or Cody Kessler for the team’s No. 2 quarterback position. That’s where the Broncos, dealing with an injury to Paxton Lynch, came into play.

To say that Osweiler’s divorce with the Broncos was contentious would be an understatement. The veteran ultimately signed a four-year, $72 million deal with Houston back in March of 2016. That came after Denver reportedly offered him $16 million per season. Now set to make $775,000 from the Broncos in 2017, it’s clear Osweiler has been humbled by the process.

Then again, the Browns are slated to pay him out north of $16 million this season as well. Not to shabby for someone with 26 career touchdown passes in 22 starts.

