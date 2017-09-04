Brock Osweiler: Returning to Denver one of the best days of my life

Brock Osweiler is back with the Denver Broncos, and he couldn’t be happier about it.
Osweiler met with the Denver media on Monday after officially signing his contract, telling reporters that it ranked as one of the three or five best days of his life.
Brock Osweiler: "being back here today is probably a top five, if not three, day of my life."
— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 4, 2017
Osweiler also spoke about his decision to leave for the Houston Texans, calling it a business move and pointing out that he had never had anything bad to say publicly about the Broncos organization.
.@bosweiler17 on if there were any hard feelings with the way things ended in Denver the first time. pic.twitter.com/DBDd3OYlrW
— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 4, 2017
There was some tension when Osweiler left, and remarks like this from John Elway only added to it. Still, the Broncos liked Osweiler — they just didn’t like the money he was being offered and weren’t willing to match it. For Osweiler, he gets to go to an organization he knows well in hopes of resuscitating his career. It works out for both parties.
TEAMS: Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans
