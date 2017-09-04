Brock Osweiler: Returning to Denver one of the best days of my life

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports  |  By Grey Papke  |  Last updated 9/4/17

Chris Humphreys/USA Today Images

Brock Osweiler is back with the Denver Broncos, and he couldn’t be happier about it.

Osweiler met with the Denver media on Monday after officially signing his contract, telling reporters that it ranked as one of the three or five best days of his life.

Osweiler also spoke about his decision to leave for the Houston Texans, calling it a business move and pointing out that he had never had anything bad to say publicly about the Broncos organization.

There was some tension when Osweiler left, and remarks like this from John Elway only added to it. Still, the Broncos liked Osweiler — they just didn’t like the money he was being offered and weren’t willing to match it. For Osweiler, he gets to go to an organization he knows well in hopes of resuscitating his career. It works out for both parties.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: John ElwayBrock Osweiler
TEAMS: Denver BroncosCleveland BrownsHouston Texans
LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
