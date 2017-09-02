Broncos reportedly release TJ Ward

Aug 31, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos strong safety T.J. Ward (43) on the sidelines in the first quarter of a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.  Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The No Fly Zone is losing a key member.

According to reports, the Denver Broncos have released veteran safety T.J. Ward, who has been a mainstay with the organization since 2014.

Part of two AFC championship teams and one Super Bowl winner, Ward had 181 tackles and five forced fumbles over his five seasons in Denver. He would have been owed $4.5 million had they kept him. Sorry, Von Miller, all those rumors weren’t fake news after all.

PLAYERS: T.J. Ward
TEAMS: Denver Broncos
