Broncos reportedly release TJ Ward

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports | By Grey Papke | Last updated 9/2/17
Aug 31, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos strong safety T.J. Ward (43) on the sidelines in the first quarter of a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
The No Fly Zone is losing a key member.
According to reports, the Denver Broncos have released veteran safety T.J. Ward, who has been a mainstay with the organization since 2014.
Broncos release safety T.J. Ward. Was in last year of his contract and a huge part of the No Fly Zone the last few seasons.
— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 2, 2017
Part of two AFC championship teams and one Super Bowl winner, Ward had 181 tackles and five forced fumbles over his five seasons in Denver. He would have been owed $4.5 million had they kept him. Sorry, Von Miller, all those rumors weren’t fake news after all.
PLAYERS: T.J. Ward
TEAMS: Denver Broncos
