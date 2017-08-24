Broncos rookies hazed with some horrible haircuts

According to TMZ Sports, veteran linebackers Von Miller and Brandon Marshall were behind the clippers (watch video here, via TMZ Sports).

As we can see, the duo did not hold back in the cruelty department. Miller and Marshall crafted racetracks and checkerboards, making their rookies look absolutely ridiculous.

The rookies were forced to enter the practice field without their helmets so everyone around could laugh at them.

We can all agree, the Broncos orchestrated a brilliant way to embarrass the heck out of their rookies. Thankfully, hats and helmets can be used to hide the chaos until the hair grows back.