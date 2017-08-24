Broncos rookies hazed with some horrible haircuts

The good thing about a terrible haircut is that the hair eventually grows back. Thank goodness. Just look at this hideous haircuts some of the Denver Broncos rookies received as a hazing.
Damn Jake Butt's rookie haircut is mean. #Buckeyes @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/ZLoFwoK0HB
— Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 22, 2017
Broncos vets had mercy on Tyrique Jarrett's hair, but not his beard … pic.twitter.com/tXxz7QeJxq
— Jon Heath (@JonHeathNFL) August 23, 2017
Oh god. So wrong. So so wrong. (@via @BMarshh54) pic.twitter.com/2xCEMYMglZ
— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 22, 2017
According to TMZ Sports, veteran linebackers Von Miller and Brandon Marshall were behind the clippers (watch video here, via TMZ Sports).
As we can see, the duo did not hold back in the cruelty department. Miller and Marshall crafted racetracks and checkerboards, making their rookies look absolutely ridiculous.
The rookies were forced to enter the practice field without their helmets so everyone around could laugh at them.
We can all agree, the Broncos orchestrated a brilliant way to embarrass the heck out of their rookies. Thankfully, hats and helmets can be used to hide the chaos until the hair grows back.
