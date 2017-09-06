Browns' Myles Garrett leaves practice with ankle injury

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Michael Dixon  |  Last updated 9/6/17

Garrett's injury has Browns fans gasping for a moment. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns and their fans got some bad news on Wednesday. Rookie defensive end and 2017 No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett left practice early with an ankle injury.

The good news is that per coach Hue Jackson, it’s not on the same leg that he had trouble with in May.

Obviously, Garrett’s progress — if there is any — will be something to monitor through the week. It’s certainly something that Cleveland and its fans will be holding their collective breaths on. Hopefully it’s a relatively minor issue that can pass quickly.

If nothing else, though, it certainly puts his status for the Week 1 opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers in doubt. If Garrett can’t go, he’ll have to wait until the regular season finale on New Year’s Eve to back up his big talk about dropping Ben Roethlisberger.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

