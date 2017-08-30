Buffalo Bills Drought Losses: No. 7 Ã¢â‚¬â€œ Steelers 2010

Buffalo Bills ten most painful drought losses:

My next most painful drought loss is one where the game truly didn’t matter. The Bills were in the midst of a terrible season, the first of the Chan Gailey era. They started the season 0-8, but after a big time comeback win in Cincinnati, fans were just excited to see some glimmer of hope out of their young Bills. A late November game against the Steelers gave fans plenty of glimmer, but ended with one giant dud.

The setting: The Bills were 2-8, but were coming in on a two game win streak. WR Stevie Johnson was quickly becoming a fan favorite, due to his stellar performances, and loud personality. While the Bills were struggling, some young pieces, such as Johnson, looked like future stars, giving fans hope of a brighter future. The Steelers came into Buffalo with a 7-3 record, primed for the postseason.

How it started: The Bills were held scoreless into the third quarter, but a well executed screen to RB Fred Jackson gave the Bills life, cutting the Steelers lead to 13-7. After a Steelers fumble, the Bills managed to tie the game up at 13. Both teams went back and forth, and eventually the game headed to overtime, tied at 16 a piece.

The turning point: Stevie Johnson was on his way to becoming a household name, and after his “Why so serious” celebration the previous week, all eyes were focused on the young WR. The Bills were on the Steelers 40-yard line. Ryan Fitzpatrick ran the play-action, dropped back, and fired a perfect bomb to a wide open Johnson. The pass fell right into his arms, and right as fans jumped up to celebrate the win, the ball came tumbling to the turf, as Johnson couldn’t hang on.

What happened next: The Steelers got the ball back, and drove down the field for the game winning field goal. As if the drop wasn’t already bad enough, Johnson went on Twitter to vent his frustrations, asking God how he could do this to him. Not only was Johnson mocked for the drop, but his blaming of God didn’t exactly help his case around the league.

What made it painful: A win wouldn’t have meant much, but it would’ve been a win that the Bills could’ve hung their hats on, one a young team can look back on for encouragement. Instead, the Bills up and coming star dropped the biggest pass of his young career, a play that is forever burned into the minds of Bills fans everywhere. This game was the perfect symbol of the drought: glimmers of hope, followed by crushing heartbreak.