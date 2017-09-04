Can elite Broncos defense mask shaky offense?

Quarterback Trevor Siemian won the job out of camp and rightly so. Siemian did enough last season, however, the Broncos would be loath to use him as anything other than a game manager. In 2016, Siemian threw for just 10 interceptions. He also had a solid 25.58 interceptable pass rate, per Cian Fahey’s charting, but Siemian didn’t do much else. He threw for only 3,401 yards, averaged just 6.04 adjusted net yards per attempt, and finished outside the top-20 quarterbacks in both DYAR and DVOA. He also really struggled against pressure.

The Broncos ranked 12th in pressure rate last year, per Football Outsiders’ Almanac, yet dropped to 27th in adjusted sack rate. Though Siemian was praised for his pocket poise, numbers like that tend to indicate that the quarterback was at fault for a lot of sacks. There were some brief flashes last year where it seemed like Siemian could be something more than a game manager, but they were often accompanied by mistakes. Personnel-wise, Denver still has one of the best defenses in football. They won’t try to depend on Siemian as long as that’s the case.

One thing working for Siemian is his supporting cast. Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders are two very good receivers at the top of Denver’s depth chart. Both went for over 1,000 yards last season. It’s easy to forget about them because we don’t think of them as top fantasy receivers, but Siemian couldn’t really ask for much better. Thomas had a 63 percent catch rate last year; Sanders was at a cool 58 percent. The duo only combined for 10 touchdowns, but that had more to do with Denver’s playcalling in the red zone as anything else.

The Broncos’ receiving corps does drop off after Thomas and Sanders. It looks like Cody Latimer will be the No. 3 wideout to start the year. However, Latimer had just eight receptions in 2016 and Denver spent two draft picks on receivers. Isaiah McKenzie, a fifth-round pick, could end up with the job. Unfortunately, Carlos Henderson, their third-round pick, is out for the year with a thumb injury.

At tight end, Denver is pretty much waiting on Jake Butt to come back from an ACL tear suffered in the Orange Bowl. The position was a black hole for them last year, with Virgil Green catching just 22 balls for 237 yards. Green will start until Butt returns, however, taking the Michigan product in the fifth round was the right play for the long haul. Without injury, Butt would have been the third or fourth tight end off the board in this draft. He has all the size and route running ability to be a matchup problem. Moreover, Butt can make tough catches and pick up ground after contact. Green will probably be Denver’s primary blocking tight end even after Butt returns, however, the rookie will be an impact player in the second half of the season.