Chargers head coach thinks Broncos 'have found their quarterback’

For a former seventh-round pick that was battling for a starting job this summer, Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian is definitely receiving a ton of praise.
Earlier this week, Broncos All-Pro pass rusher Von Miller likened Osweiler to a man named Peyton Manning. However out of left field that take might have been, it looks like someone else has taken note.
It comes in the form of first-year Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, who now believes his division rivals have finally found their heir-apparent to the aforementioned Manning.
#Chargers coach Anthony Lynn on Siemian. "I think they have found their quarterback." Big week for Lynn returning to Denver. @DenverChannel
— Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) September 7, 2017
There’s definitely a lot to take in here. First off, Lynn returns to Denver Monday night after having spent his first three seasons as an NFL assistant coach with the Broncos.
Secondly, there’s absolutely nothing that suggests Siemian has somehow turned the corner to become a reliable starting quarterback in the NFL. He earned the No. 1 gig during the summer primarily due to the incompetence of former Broncos first-round pick Paxton Lynch.
It’s interesting that multiple respected football minds have taken this stance on the Broncos’ starter. Maybe they know something we don’t. We’ll definitely find out first-hand Monday night in Denver.
TEAMS: Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers
|
|
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.