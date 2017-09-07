Chargers head coach thinks Broncos 'have found their quarterback’

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Vincent Frank  |  Last updated 9/7/17

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn sees big things coming from Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

For a former seventh-round pick that was battling for a starting job this summer, Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian is definitely receiving a ton of praise.

Earlier this week, Broncos All-Pro pass rusher Von Miller likened Osweiler to a man named Peyton Manning. However out of left field that take might have been, it looks like someone else has taken note.

It comes in the form of first-year Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, who now believes his division rivals have finally found their heir-apparent to the aforementioned Manning.

There’s definitely a lot to take in here. First off, Lynn returns to Denver Monday night after having spent his first three seasons as an NFL assistant coach with the Broncos.

Secondly, there’s absolutely nothing that suggests Siemian has somehow turned the corner to become a reliable starting quarterback in the NFL. He earned the No. 1 gig during the summer primarily due to the incompetence of former Broncos first-round pick Paxton Lynch.

It’s interesting that multiple respected football minds have taken this stance on the Broncos’ starter. Maybe they know something we don’t. We’ll definitely find out first-hand Monday night in Denver.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Trevor Siemian
TEAMS: Denver BroncosLos Angeles Chargers
