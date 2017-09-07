Chargers head coach thinks Broncos 'have found their quarterback’

For a former seventh-round pick that was battling for a starting job this summer, Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian is definitely receiving a ton of praise.

Earlier this week, Broncos All-Pro pass rusher Von Miller likened Osweiler to a man named Peyton Manning. However out of left field that take might have been, it looks like someone else has taken note.

It comes in the form of first-year Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, who now believes his division rivals have finally found their heir-apparent to the aforementioned Manning.