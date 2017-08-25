Chicago bar owner won't show NFL games until Kaepernick signs

A Chicago bar owner who believes Colin Kaepernick is being blackballed by NFL teams has decided to launch his own form of protest against the league.

Kenny Johnson, the owner of both the Bureau Bar and Velvet Lounge, announced this week that he will not be showing NFL games on the TVs inside his establishments until Kaepernick lands a job.

“It’s clear that he doesn’t have a job because of what he did and the stance he took,” Johnson told CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos. “This is the way I want to support Colin Kaepernick. I’m a father, I’m a husband, I’m a business owner. I want to make sure my kids understand they can stand up for something.”

Johnson announced the new NFL viewing policy on the Instagram pages for his two bars: