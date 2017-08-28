Chicago Bears get banged up in 19-7 win over the Tennessee Titans

The Chicago Bears walked off Nissan Stadium’s turf a worse football team despite getting a dominant win over the Tennessee Titans. Going into the game the Bears weren’t the healthiest team, 11 players, including defensive end Jonathan Bullard and guard Kyle Long, were listed on the injury report and didn’t travel to Tennessee and five more got added.

Outside linebacker Dan Skuta, a free agent signing this past offseason, was having a decent outing, but it was cut short. The eight-year vet was placed into concussion protocol early in the third quarter. Skuta wasn’t the only outside linebacker to go down with an injury, Leonard Floyd’s day also ended in the third quarter with a foot injury. It doesn’t seem too serious, not nearly as bad as Skuta’s concussion, and had it been a regular season game Floyd likely would have played.

With Skuta and Floyd out, players like John Timu, Christian Jones and Isaiah Irving got some valuable snaps and make their case to be named to the 53-man roster.

Cornerback Prince Amukamara, another free agency acquisition, was on the field for one play before getting shut down for the day with an ankle injury. The third preseason game is the most important for the starters and with Amukamara sitting out the Arizona Cardinals game last week this was very important playing time for him.

This was tough not only for Amukamara, but for the Bears as well. Going into the game the Bears were thin at corner, Bryce Callahan and Jonathan Banks didn’t travel with the team, leaving the Bears with Marcus Cooper, Kyle Fuller, Cre’von LeBlanc, Sherrick McManis and B.W. Webb. Much like the Floyd situation, I don’t think this is too serious, although Amukamara was in a walking boot with crutches after the game, but that is likely just precautionary measures.

Nobody was safe, not even the long snapper. Patrick Scales suffered a knee injury in the first half and was taken into the locker room on a cart. Scales, like Amukamara, was seen on crutches after the game and sporting a brace on his knee. Backup tackle Bradley Sowell took over snapping duties for the rest of the game and may have solidified a spot on the roster if Scales’ injury is long-term.

While all of these injuries are worrisome, they are nothing compared to the loss of receiver Cameron Meredith who suffered a gruesome knee injury in the first half. After catching a pass at the end of the first quarter, Meredith got hit low and twisted his knee in ways I didn’t think were possible. Coming out at halftime, head coach John Fox told reporters that Meredith had tore his ACL. Bear fans are hopeful that it’s just an ACL tear and nothing more, but don’t rule out the possibility of a MCL and/or a PCL tear as well. With Meredith out for the 2017 campaign the Bears will have to rely heavily on Kevin White or bring in new talent, it will be exciting to see what the plan is.

Even though the Bears put on quite a show and dominated a very good Titans team and won, it feels like a loss. In a game where Glennon put on his best performance and Trubisky continued to play well, fans of the team walked away with a knot in their gut. The Bears took a step in the right direction and the defense continues to show just how great they are, but if these injuries continue to pile up it could be the end of any hope.